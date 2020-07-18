Riley Keough Breaks Silence on Brother Benjamin’s Suicide: ‘True Heartbreak’

Benjamin Storm Keough, the grandson of Elvis Presley, died by suicide on July 12, 2020, as first reported by TMZ. He was 27.

Law enforcement sources told the news outlet that Keough died Sunday in Calabasas, California, from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He was Lisa Marie Presley‘s only son. Keough and his older sister, Danielle “Riley” Keough, 31, are the children of Presley, Elvis’s only daughter, and her first husband, Danny Keough. Danny is a guitar player from Chicago who played bass in Lisa Marie Presley’s band.

While Presley’s rep released the following statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday: “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” – Riley had yet to speak on her baby brother’s death.

However, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, the Mad Max: Fury Road star shared a heartbreaking tribute to Benjamin, including a series of photos of the siblings throughout the years.

She wrote, “Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me.”

“You. There are no words for you,” Riley continued. “Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

Riley & Benjamin’s Parents Divorced in 1994

Presley went on to marry and get divorced three more times after separating from Keough. First, she wed Michael Jackson a mere 20 days after her first divorce was finalized. In 2002, she tied the knot with actor Nicholas Cage after meeting him at Johnny Ramone’s birthday party. They were married for 107 days, Time reported.

Presley’s third marriage was to guitarist Michael Lockwood in 2006. Together, they welcomed twin daughters, Harper and Finley, 11. After a decade of marriage, Presley and Lockwood divorced in 2016.

Presley & Keough Remained Close Friends Following Their Divorce



Post-divorce, Presley and Keough remained close, and he even served as the best man at his ex-wife’s third wedding to Lockwood. Presley told Rolling Stone of Keough, “He’s my absolute best friend in the world. The smartest thing I’ve ever done is have children with this man because I knew this is the one man I could be connected to for the rest of my life.”

While their son remained a private figure, Riley opened up about what it was like growing up with two artists as parents. The Logan Lucky actress told The Guardian in 2017, “I grew up very privileged with my mother, but my dad didn’t live like that. And I think experiencing both sides has been helpful. My father had mattresses on the floor of his apartments. He lived in cabins and trailer parks. He just didn’t have much money.”

Riley said her memories of growing up with her dad were “so colorful and eccentric and fun. It was a good vibe, you know? When I was like eight I told him, ‘I want to grow up and be poor like you!’ He was eating a bowl of cereal. I didn’t realize how wildly offensive that was!”

