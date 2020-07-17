Scott & Lindsey Update on Love After Lockup Season 3

Scott and Lindsey are one of seven new couples starring on the newest season of WE tv’s hit series Love After Lockup. The reality stars first connected online, and although the two have never met in person, Scott upended his life in New York to move to Mississippi and renovate a house for Lindsey so the two can live together when she gets out of prison.

The WE tv description of Scott and Lindsey’s love story reads, “51-year-old entrepreneur Scott uprooted his New York life for 27-year-old Mississippi belle, Lindsey, who landed in jail for possession of drugs and a firearm. Though they’ve never met in person, Scott has been supporting the former cheerleader and honor student throughout their relationship; and plans to move Lindsey and her daughter into the dream home he is renovating to her specifications.”

Here’s what we know about Scott and Lindsey ahead of Friday’s Season 3 premiere of Love After Lockup:

Scott Doesn’t Care That Lindsey is in Prison & He Thinks She is ‘Sexy’

Meet Scott & Lindsey 👀 Love After LockupScott found success in his career as an entrepreneur, but his love life was lacking. That is, until he met Lindsey! After connecting on a prison dating website, the pair hit it off and are now ready to take the next step. Love After Lockup returns July 17 at 9/8c. #LoveAfterLockup Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/wetv/ Official Site: http://www.wetv.com/ Love After Lockup is back to explore new shocking and revealing stories of couples who fall in love despite the prison bars between them. Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking “firsts,” fights & family drama! Is it true love or just a con? 2020-07-07T23:12:34Z

Scott explains how he met Lindsey in the clip above, and despite telling the producers that he’s not interested in dating anybody who is a “train wreck,” he has no issues with the fact that Lindsey is in prison for possession of methamphetamine and a firearm. He is actually in the process of renovating a house for his convict girlfriend and her daughter, so he meets with a contractor to get an estimate.

“I do consider myself successful,” Scott says in the clip above. “I’m a risk taker and an entrepreneur, but my dating life for the last 10 years was always a short term, as-needed basis. I’m not interested in getting involved with anybody who’s going to be a train wreck for the next 25 years.”

He continues, “I came across Lindsey’s profile on the internet and I don’t really think it’s anything different than Match.com or something, but they just happen to be in freaking prison. I decided to write her and got a response back, and our relationship took off from there. I think Lindsey is incredibly sexy … all you 50-year-old guys out there can be as jealous as you want!”

Lindsey is in Prison for Possession of Crystal Meth & For Driving 140 Miles Per Hour to Evade Police

Love After Lockup 🚨🔥 Sneak Peek!Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con? Love After Lockup returns July 17 at 9/8c. #LoveAfterLockup Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/wetv/ Official Site: http://www.wetv.com/ Love After Lockup is back to explore new shocking and revealing stories of couples who fall in love despite the prison bars between them. Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking “firsts,” fights & family drama! Is it true love or just a con? 2020-07-01T14:31:27Z

While he meets with the contractor, he explains that Lindsey is about to be released from prison and he goes into more detail on why she was locked up to begin with. According to Scott, Lindsey was involved in a high speed chase with police after being caught with a “substantial” amount of meth in her car.

“She was basically speeding, she had a substantial amount of crystal meth in the car and was attempting to outrun the police,” Scott explains in the same promo. “She was up to 140 miles an hour, but I’m pretty confident that Lindsey will follow the rules that she needs to follow to stay out of prison.”

He goes on to explain that he’s never met Lindsey in person, but that he is “very much in love with her.” Lindsey, who can be seen talking to producers through a prison phone, says that she and Scott connected on a “deeper level than a pen pal,” and that she is also in love with Scott.

Although the two appear to be head-over-heels crazy about each other and both of them see a wedding bells and a future together, Scott’s family doesn’t know about Lindsey, so we expect some drama between these two on the horizon.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: Love After Lockup Season 3 Cast Spoilers & New Couples

