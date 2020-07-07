Disney Star Sebastián Athié Died From ‘Sudden Heart Attack’

Mexican actor Sebastián Athié died on July 4 after suffering from a “sudden heart attack” at 24 years old, his manager told Heavy in an exclusive statement on July 7. As first reported by The Sun, Athié participated in a Zoom call hours before his death where he chatted with fans.

Cristina Chaparro, who was representing Athié at the time of his death, issued the following statement:

Sebastian´s family told us he died because of a sudden heart attack. It was the 4th of July, approximately at 20:00h Mexico time, while he was in an outdoor training session (running and doing some gym exercises). He was in a very good physical condition and it was a terrible event. His family is very grateful for all the signs of affection from everywhere.

In an official statement on her Instagram page translated from Spanish to English, Chaparro added that Athié had been in “excellent health” and that they were devastated by his death.

“He was in excellent health and we are devastated by this terrible event. Sebastian loved his job, and was always preparing and training to give his best,” Chaparro said about the Mexican actor. “We want to deeply thank the numerous samples of affection that we are receiving in these difficult moments.”

Disney Channel Latin American Confirmed Athié’s Death

The message was originally written in Spanish on the networks official Twitter account.

“Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever,” Disney Channel LA tweeted about the Mexican actor. “We regret the departure of Sebastián Athié and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart. We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell.”

Athié was best known for his role on the show O11CE, on which he played the character Lorenzo Guevara. He also appeared in La rosa de Guadalupe. Aside from acting, Athié was also interested in music. In 2018, he and fellow actor Javier Eloy Bonanno released the duet “Hasta que Vuelvas,” the Mirror noted.

Athié’s death was mourned by O11CE co-star Santiago Stieben, who put together a video montage for the late actor. “I am very sad indeed. I was hesitant to make this video. But I feel like I want to share with everyone the love I have for you,” he wrote. “My hug to your family, my best memories with you always.”

Athié’s Final Instagram Post Was About Freedom

Athié shared his last Instagram post on June 7, when he shared a quote from Nelson Mandela. “Being free is not just a matter of taking off the chains, but of living respecting and increasing the freedom of others,” he wrote. The post has since garnered more than 47,000 likes and 4,200 comments from those mourning the Mexican actor’s death.

He previously talked about being free in a June 3 message. “Running away from loneliness is actually escaping freedom,” Athié shared.

