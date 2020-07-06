Disney Star Sebastián Athié Dies at 24

Disney star Sebastián Athié died unexpectedly at the age of 24. The news was confirmed by Disney Channel Latin America and his manager, Cristina Chaparro. A cause of death was not immediately known.

According to his page on the Internet Movie Database, Athié appeared in TV shows like La rosa de Guadalupe and O11CE where he played the character Lorenzo Guevara. As cited by the Mirror, Athié also had a music career. He released the duet “Hasta que Vuelvas” with fellow actor Javier Eloy Bonanno in 2018. On his Twitter bio, Athié described himself as an actor, musician and songwriter.

“Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever,” they tweeted on July 4 about the Mexican actor. “We regret the departure of Sebastián Athié and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart. We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell.”

The same message was shared by Chaparro on her Instagram page, with her adding that she was absolutely saddened by the news. Heavy reached out to Chaparro for further comment but did not immediately hear back.

Athié’s Death Is Reportedly Being Investigated

The day before his death, the actor appeared in a Zoom call to chat with fans, The Sun reported, citing local media. His death is reportedly being investigated by police.

The National Association of Interpreters of Mexico also issued a statement about Athié. “The Board of Directors and the ANDI Surveillance Committee communicate the sensitive death of the interpreter Sebastián Athié. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” they wrote, as cited by Metro. “At the moment the causes of death are unknown.”

Santiago Stieben, who worked on O11CE, created a memorial video for Athie and shared it on Instagram. “I am very sad indeed. I was hesitant to make this video. But I feel like I want to share with everyone the love I have for you,” he wrote. “My hug to your family, my best memories with you always.”

Athié Talked About Freedom In His Final Instagram Posts

He had more than 242,000 followers on his verified Instagram account. His last post was from four weeks ago where he shared a quote from Nelson Mandela. “Being free is not just a matter of taking off the chains ⛓, but of living respecting and increasing the freedom of others,” he wrote. The post has since garnered more than 40,000 likes and thousands of comments from fans who are mourning the Mexican actor.

He talked about freedom again in a June 3 post, writing: “Running away from loneliness is actually escaping freedom.”

Athié supported the Black Lives Matter movement, participating in #BlackoutTuesday by sharing a picture of a black box on June 2. “People are waking up, they know it, and they are terrified,” he wrote.

Athié was not as active on Twitter. His last message was a retweet that talked about sleeping better when you sleep next to someone else. He liked to share facts from an account called “Weird History,” which boasts more than 370,000 followers.

In one of his last original messages, he wrote on June 17: “Instant gratification is the cancer of society.”

