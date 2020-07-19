Shailene Woodley Is Rumored to Be Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend

Not long after news spread that NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick broke up, rumors began circulating that Rodgers was dating someone new: Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley.

Celebrity gossip site TerezOwens.com first shared the rumor that Rodgers is currently dating Woodley, reporting that they received the following tip: “It seemed like Aaron had found his perfect partner in Danica Patrick. Danica had no idea when she introduced actress Shailene Woodley to Aaron that Shailene would make a play for him. Shailene and Aaron were quite cozy this past weekend in Tahoe. Looks like Aaron traded to a much younger girlfriend. Danica is devastated by Aaron’s betrayal.” The tip was shared anonymously, and it’s unclear where it originated – the two have not been publicly photographed together.

Neither Rodgers nor Woodley have commented on the rumor, so while the speculation is interesting, it cannot yet be confirmed. It’s also worth noting that the supposed pair do not currently follow each other on Instagram. Rodgers still follows Patrick on Instagram, although it appears that she has unfollowed him since the split. Interestingly, Woodley follows Patrick on Instagram, but Patrick does not follow her back.

Rodgers & Ex-Girlfriend Danica Patrick Broke Up During the Pandemic After 2 Years Together

Just one day before the rumor began that Rodgers and Woodley were an item, E! News confirmed, per a representative for Danica Patrick, that Rodgers and Patrick were “no longer together.” They started dating in 2017 and took their relationship public in 2018.

If social media is any indication, the two could have called it quits as far back as April, since Patrick’s last Instagram post featuring Rodgers was posted on April 11. In March 2020, however, a source told E! News that an eventual wedding seemed likely for the then-couple, revealing that marriage was “not a matter of if, but when.”

