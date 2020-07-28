Shane Dawson Death Hoax: Controversial YouTuber Not Dead

A rumor that controversial YouTube star Shane Dawson died on Monday started trending on Twitter after a parody account mimicking TMZ, a popular celebrity news website tweeted, “American Youtuber Shane Dawson dead at 32 #RipShane.”

While most users online appeared to be in on the “joke,” numerous Twitter members signing onto the social media site were unsure if the Internet personality had died or not. While Dawson has kept a low profile after YouTube announced that he’d no longer be able to make money from ads on his three channels, and Target said their stores would no longer carry his books — he is not dead.

American Youtuber Shane Dawson dead at 32 #RipShane pic.twitter.com/io1ILArywR — TMZ ➐ (@bocasclouds) July 27, 2020

Adding fuel to Dawson’s death hoax on Monday, a Twitter member shared a fake tweet from fellow controversial YouTuber Jeffree Star which appeared to show the make-up mogul using the hashtag, “RIP Shane.” However, one you clicked on the thread, it took online users to a Justice for Breonna Taylor petition on change.org, which has garnered over 10 million signatures.

Makes sense who started all of this #ripshane pic.twitter.com/hPVELQ6KCF — Rubydaly (@isaaccarlo3) July 27, 2020

Me trying to Figure out why a fake Rumor of Shane dying is trending but Breonna Taylor isn’t #ripshane pic.twitter.com/4QXJFDeRrh — SUPA💦 (@supawoman17) July 27, 2020

Even those who aren’t a fan of Dawson had trouble finding the death hoax funny. One Twitter member shared, “I’m an outspoken criticizer of Shane Dawson but this #ripshane tag is honestly horrible. Dislike Shane as much as you want but you should NEVER joke about or fake someone’s death. Having lost people close to me it makes my blood boil at some of the jokes being made.”

Dawson, whose real name is Shane Lee Yaw, was “canceled” for wearing blackface and using the N-word in old YouTube videos, he was also recently called out for a video which he posted in 2010, where he appears to be pleasuring himself to a poster of a pre-teen Willow Smith. Dawson is 12 years older than Smith, who’s now 19 years old, and co-hosts the show, “Red Table Talk” with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Disgusting video found by @stre_ed where Shane Dawson pretends to masturbate over a poster of then 11 year old Willow Smith while sexualizing lyrics of her debut song. Truly depraved man. pic.twitter.com/e8WF9OX5Nl — TAKE JS OFF THE INTERNET (@KRMGDN) June 25, 2020

In response, Pinkett Smith tweeted out a response to Dawson’s viral video. She wrote, “To Shane Dawson… I’m done with the excuses.”

Dawson once took a jab at Trayvon Martin, a Black 17-year-old who was brutally killed in 2012, which was brought up on while “RIP Shane” was trending. One person tweeted, “ok so when shane made fun of trayvon martin’s death it was pushed to the side and barely anyone talked about it but when this trends everyone wants to rush his defense f*** off #ripshane.”

Dawson Posted a 20-Minute Video In June Apologizing for His Past Racist Videos

Taking Accountability. 2020-06-26T23:53:38Z

On June 26, Dawson put on a video on YouTube entitled, “Taking Accountability.” He said, “I’m going to start with all the racism that I’ve put on the internet as an adult. I made the decision to play stereotypes of Black people, or Asian people, or Mexicans, or pretty much every race.”

Dawson continued on to say in his public apology, which has since been viewed nearly 5 million times, “Blackface was something that I did a lot on my channel” he said. “I can’t even imagine what it would be like to be Black, and see this white fucking guy do blackface, and the whole internet at that time being like, ‘LOL!’ That’s insane and I am so sorry.”

Dawson Issued His First Public Apology Over Wearing Blackface in 2014

My Apology (Blackface & Offensive Videos)(im trying to turn off the ads but they keep playing. im working on getting them off) Im sure i forgot to say a million things but i was just speaking from the heart and my brain was going a million miles a minute. im sorry for anyone offended by my old videos. i have no hate in my heart and i hope you can forgive me. -shane 2014-09-26T05:55:10Z

Dawson, who’s worth an estimated $12 million, has been posting controversial videos for over a decade. Back in 2014, Dawson issued his first formal apology for wearing blackface and making racist statements.

In his 2020 apology video, Dawson reiterated his regrets over his former videos. “At this point, realizing how many people I’ve hurt or how many people I’ve inspired to say awful things or do anything awful to, to finally just own up to this and be accountable is worth losing everything to me.”

