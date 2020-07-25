Real Housewives of OC Star & Her Family Tests Positive for COVID-19

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador and her three daughters have tested positive for COVID-19, according to People.

In an Instagram photo posted on July 24, 2020, Beador opened up about her and her children’s diagnosis. She shared a photo of her and her daughters, writing in the caption, “This photo was taken pre-pandemic. Today, we are Covid positive times 4. The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms). A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected. 🙏🏻❤️”

In May 2020, Beador revealed in an Instagram post that she had lung damage., and that she was taking the coronavirus very seriously. In the caption, Beador wrote, “Once again, as a person with permanent lung damage in both lungs, I did everything to follow guidelines given to us. I intend to be around a long time with my girls…❤️”

Other Members Of The Real Housewives Have Had COVID-19

Beador isn’t the only member of The Real Housewives franchise that has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield also tested positive for the coronavirus. In a July 15 Instagram post, Whitfield announced her diagnosis in a recorded video. In the video, Whitfield said, “I know I have been MIA, I tested positive for COVID-19,” she continued, “I’ve really just been at home, self-quarantining, for the past week and a half. I just want you guys to know that it is no joke. I’m feeling much better today.” In the caption of the video, Whitfield wrote, “B well u guys…. 💋#covid19#coronavirus”

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin tested positive for the virus in April 2020, as she revealed in an April 8, 2020, Instagram post. In the caption, Aydin wrote, “I’ve been sick for the past 10 days and Monday is when my test came back positive. But today is the first day that I’m finally starting to feel better. Keeping my kids away has been the hardest and I’m grateful that I have no breathing issues. My days haven’t been so bad, aside from a lot of fatigue and sleeping. At night is when it’s the worst for me because of the mix of sweating and chills. I’m taking my vitamins and drinking hot liquids. We’ll all get through this.” After her recovery, Aydin also shared on Instagram that she had donated her plasma to help other coronavirus patients.

Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer also revealed in July 2020 to People that she and her daughter, Avery Singer, had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Although Singer never tested for the virus, she suspected that she had it back in February, while she was also battling Lyme Disease.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Is Currently Filming Despite COVID-19

Despite the coronavirus, The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently in the process of filming for Season 15. According to Page Six, The Real Housewives of Orange County recently finished filming a cast trip. “The Real Housewives of Orange County’ recently resumed production with a comprehensive health and safety plan,” a rep for the network confirmed to Page Six, “The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal’s own safety guidelines. The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows.”

According to Extra TV, Real Housewives of Atlanta is also filming right now. Kandi Burruss revealed that they are beginning to film through the pandemic. “It’s a lot of rules because more than anything they care about our safety,” Burruss said to Extra TV.