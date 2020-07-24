Shavel & Quaylon Update on Love After Lockup Season 3

Shavel and Quaylon are one of seven new couples starring on Season 3 of WE tv’s hit series Love After Lockup, which airs every Friday night at 9 p.m. ET. The reality duo first met after Quaylon reached out for support and companionship during his prison sentence. The two quickly hit it off, fell in love, and have been together several years now.

The WE tv description of Shavel and Quaylon’s love story reads, “Incarcerated for over a decade, Quaylon met Shavel seeking companionship during his lengthy sentence. After months of calls, visits and letters, their friendship quickly turned into something more. After two years together, Shavel is looking forward to the release of the love of her life and starting a life with her 5-year-old daughter in Kansas City. What she doesn’t know is Quaylon’s family expects him to return to Texas upon his release.”

Here’s what we know about Shavel and Quaylon’s relationship on Love After Lockup:

Shavel’s Family Don’t Believe Quaylon is Ready to be a Father or in a Committed Relationship

Although Shavel is head-over-heels smitten with her prison beau, her family doesn’t trust Quaylon and they don’t believe he is ready to be a stepfather or in a committed relationship.

“I’m a single mother, I have a daughter, she is 5-years-old and she has my heart,” Shavel tells the cameras in the clip above. “Her biological father is not in her life … I am close to my family, but it’s hard being a single mother.” She says that she “cannot have a child and not be married,” and that she “wants to do it the right way.”

The reality star adds, “I met Quaylon through my friend Alaina, when her ex was incarcerated with Quaylon, and we have been dating for two and a half years. I feel like he’s my soulmate.”

Shavel and her family sit around the dinner table and start discussing her relationship with Quaylon; when she asks how her family feels about the two of them “starting their journey,” her mother responds, “He’s been in there for 12 years, he ain’t never been a father, he ain’t never been in no real relationship.”

Her mother adds during a confessional that Shavel “Trusts a whole lot. She loves hard, and she’s really giving … I just don’t want her to dive in head first.” Shavel also notes that she trusts her man and that she doesn’t think he would betray her, but he has some work to do if he’s going to win over her family.

Quaylon Was Sentenced to 12 Years for Armed Robbery & Says Shavel ‘Opened Up His Heart’

Meanwhile, Quaylon is also introduced in the same clip. He can be seen wearing prison scrubs and talking to the cameras during a visitation about how angry he was when he was sentenced.

“My name is Quaylon and I’ve been incarcerated for 12 years for armed robbery,” he says during a confessional. “When I came to prison I was mad, I was angry, you know what I mean? I got 12 years at 17-years-old. That’s gonna be my life.”

He continues, “I met Shavel through my homeboy Steve-O. I told him I was looking for somebody to talk to … Shavel was able to calm me down, she gave me balance. She told me everything was going to be alright and opened up my heart a little bit. I was caged off and she made it through them bars.”

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

