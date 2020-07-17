Shawn & Destinie Update on Love After Lockup Season 3

Shawn and Destinie are one of seven new couples starring on the newest season of WE tv’s hit series Love After Lockup. The reality stars first connected online, and although Shawn has never even seen Destinie in person, the two quickly fell in love and talk on the phone twice a day. Shawn has invested a lot of money into his relationship with Destinie and he plans to post her bond and build a life with her as soon as she’s released from prison.

The WE tv description of Shawn and Destinie’s love story reads, “After striking up an immediate connection online, Shawn and Destinie now talk twice a day – but there’s one big catch: the couple has never met in person. How will the mother of Shawn’s six children react when he reveals the new love of his life, an ex-con, is moving in?”

Here’s what we know about Shawn and Destinie’s relationship ahead of the Season 3 premiere of Love After Lockup:

Shawn Doesn’t Judge Destinie For Her Past & He Hopes to Marry Her

Shawn gives a rundown of his relationship with Destinie in the promo above while introducing himself to viewers. He talks about his ex, with whom he shares six children, and how he met Destinie when she was already in prison. He also says he doesn’t judge her for the things she did that landed her in jail in the first place, and that Destinie is the “love of his life.”

“I’m pretty much a quiet, laid back kind of guy,” Shawn explains in the clip. “My relationship history? I’ve never been married, but they’ve always been long term. My longest relationship was with my kids’ mom Kelly. We’ve been together on and off for 22 years … I have six kids with her.” He adds, “I once thought Kelly was ‘the one,’ but now I’ve met the love of my life.”

Shawn continues discussing his relationship with Destinie, and explains that she’s in jail for “escape and drugs.” He adds, “I don’t hold anything against her because being on drugs makes you do things you probably wouldn’t normally do.” He says they’ve been together for nine months and that he hopes to marry her one day.

Shawn Has Spent Thousands of Dollars on Destinie & His Friend is Worried She is Catfishing Him

Although Shawn is ready to settle down and marry his convict beau, he is starting to worry about the fact that he’s never seen Destinie in person. The reality star can be seen chatting with a friend, who mentions that Destinie could be catfishing Shawn, considering she won’t let Shawn visit her in jail (she says it’s because she gained weight).

“I think that’s one thing I’m nervous most about, is that she doesn’t look like what she looks like,” Shawn notes. His friend also voices his concerns to the producers, adding, “There could be a possibility that Destinie is catfishing Shawn.”

Another clip sees Shawn admitting to spending “thousands” of dollars on his girlfriend, and when Destinie calls him from prison, she asks if he will go talk to a bail bondsman and figure everything out for her, so it’s already looking like Destinie might be using Shawn for his money.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

