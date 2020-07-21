‘Deadliest Catch’ Sig Hansen Health Update: How Is His Health Today?

Deadliest Catch star Sig Hansen has suffered two heart attacks in the past four years.

The first took place in 2016 while at sea, and in 2018, Hansen suffered a second “slight” heart attack.

In April 2019, the fishing captain opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the latter, explaining that it was the result of an allergic reaction to an antibiotic he was taking.

Hansen said he was driving in Seattle with his wife when his throat and hands started to swell. He began choking and they sped to the nearest ER. Hansen said, “The nurse said I probably had less than 10 minutes. They gave me the EpiPen, and then my body went into a shock. I grabbed my chest and said, ‘I’m in pain.’ They checked my blood levels and said, ‘Jesus Christ, you are having a heart attack.’ The allergic reaction brought on a heart attack, so I went through that baloney again.”

Hansen was on antibiotics because he had a sinus infection.

Hansen Stopped Smoking After the Second Heart Attack

Hansen later explained to Entertainment Weekly that while he was in the hospital, he was caught smoking. “I looked like the biggest a—hole. They caught me red-handed. I never touched a cigarette after that.”

The reality star added that he doesn’t necessarily miss smoking– especially when he’s on the boat. He’s too busy catering to the needs of his fishermen and the boat itself that it’s not too difficult getting through it without a cigarette.

Asked how he feels about his daughter taking over the Northwestern, Hansen said, “She and her husband can take it and run. I don’t care. They are young, they got this, For me, I’m done. I got a foot out the door.”

Does that mean Hansen is on the brink of retirement? It’s possible.

Hansen Has Said He’s Unsure If He’ll Return to Fishing

In April, People sat down with Hansen to discuss what he’s been up to amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He explained that he’s been busy spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on the boat for repairs and maintenance.

“I just have to be a positive thinker and assume that we’re going to go fishing,” he shared. “For me, in my mind, it’s business as usual, but I don’t know that for sure. To stay ahead of the game, that’s what we’re doing. That’s our plan so we’ll be busy all this summer.”

For now, it appears that Hansen is healthy and itching to get back at sea, though he admits that he and his fellow fisherman will likely “feel the sting” of the impact of coronavirus on the fishing industry.

“As far as next year’s crab prices, you know that could be a glitch. We’ve never seen prices as high as we did this last year and I think with this global virus, we may be affected here. We won’t feel that ripple effect probably until next October or November.”

It seems Hansen is hopeful that he’ll return to the Northwestern soon, but whether or not retirement is on the horizon is unclear.

