Is Starbucks Open on the 4th of July 2020? Hours & Menu Specials

Things are a little different this 4th of July 2020 with so many coronavirus pandemic restrictions in place. But you can still enjoy delicious Starbucks for the Fourth of July today if you want.

Remember: store times could vary widely because of the coronavirus pandemic. So it’s best to check with your local store to see if they’re open, serving people inside, or only serving people to-go or delivery. The situation could vary depending on the store’s location. Read on to learn more about what Starbucks is doing today.

Starbucks on the 4th of July

Starbucks is open for the 4th of July in most locations. However, it’s always best to check your location for hours. Some locations may close because of the pandemic situation or other reasons, while others may be closing early or opening late today. Still other locations may still have their regular hours.

Check out the Starbucks locator here for more details.

Select Starbucks stores are open for entryway pickup, grab-and-go, and drive-through service, while others are now offering in-store service again too. As of May 21 Starbucks had reopened over 85% of their company-operated stores, with 90% expected to be open by early June. The stores will have enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols to keep employees and customers safe. In fact, all stores use a “Clean, Safe, and Ready” system. All employees must also have a pre-check before their shifts to check their temperatures, make sure they’re wearing facial coverings, and the like. Customers are asked to follow social distancing and safety protocols.

You can order and pay through the Starbucks app to keep everything contactless at select stores. Many have delivery options too. Check your local delivery apps (like Uber Eats) to see if they are delivering Starbucks near you. The Starbucks Uber Eats page is here.

Other locations are letting customers use the Starbucks App to locate a store, order, and pay ahead. You can then pick up from a barista at the door, at the drive-through, or at the counter depending on the store’s options. Here are step-by-step instructions for digital ordering. Select locations are even offering grab-and-go where you can order in the cafe and take the order to go.

Starbucks has a lot of delicious options for the Fourth of July.

They recently added the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich to the menu, which includes a cage-free egg and aged cheddar cheese on ciabatta bread. It looks delicious.

Introducing the new Impossible™ Breakfast Sandwich. Made with an @ImpossibleFoods plant-based sausage patty, aged cheddar cheese and a cage-free fried egg on artisanal ciabatta bread. It’s an unbelievably delicious start to your day. ☀️

US Only pic.twitter.com/t88iAL72Ai — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 23, 2020

They’re also offering a new cold brew with non-dairy cold foam, a new cold brew with cinnamon oatmilk foam, and summer-inspired drinks. These drinks include the Iced Guava Passionfruit drink and the S’mores Frappuccino Blended Beverage. You may also be able to pick up the new grilled chicken and hummus protein box.

Don’t forget — Starbucks has a special too. When you download the app and join Starbucks Rewards for the first time, you’ll be eligible for a free drink. (Offers are always subject to change based on locations.)

Starbucks could be a welcome refreshment in the middle of the hot summer day today.

