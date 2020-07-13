Stephon Clark’s Mother’s ‘Hope’ Is Renewed After Kim Kardashian Demanded Justice For Clark

Kim Kardashian used her platform to call attention to a petition in the case of Stephon Clark, a Black man fatally shot by police in Sacramento in 2018. Clark’s family feels more hopeful following the resurgence of publicity in the case.

“On March 18, 2018 Stephon Clark was murdered by Sacramento police in his grandmother’s backyard,” Kardashian tweeted on July 10, 2020. “He was a father of 2 & shot over 20 times by the officers. Please sign this petition to demand justice for the family of Stephon Clark #JusticeForStephonClark.”

Clark’s sister, Tiana Parker, modeled for KKW Beauty previously, and she personally sent a message to the Kardashian to relay Clark’s story. She asked Kardashian to use her “power and privilege” to bring more publicity to the story according to USA Today.

Clark’s Mother Said Her Hope Was Renewed by Kardashian’s Interest

On March 18, 2018 Stephon Clark was murdered by Sacramento police in his grandmother’s backyard. He was a father of 2 & shot over 20 times by the officers. Please sign this petition to demand justice for the family of Stephon Clark #JusticeForStephonClark https://t.co/LL6KMkENdK pic.twitter.com/lX0S5i2RK8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 10, 2020

Every Sunday, Clark’s family hosts Stephon Sundays during which friends, family and strangers gather at Clark’s grandmother’s house to celebrate his legacy and remember him. The gatherers share food and music at the same place where Clark was killed two years ago after police mistook his iPhone for a gun.

Se’Quette Clark, Clark’s mother, told ABC 10 that she remembers her son with more hope than usual thanks to Kardashian’s tweet.

“My sense of faith and hope have been renewed,” Se’Quette Clark said. “She took her celebrity status, and she made a change.”

The petition has gathered over 20,000 additional signatures since Kardashian’s tweet, bringing attention from all over the world back to the case where no officers have been charged. The State Attorney General deemed Clark’s death a justified shooting.

“Now, the world is waking up and smelling the coffee,” said Clark’s mother. “It’s been brewing for 400 years, right? It’s been brewing and brewing and brewing, and now, we have to stand up and we had to wake up and smell it. We don’t like how it smells, and we’re changing it.”

Stephon Clark’s Brother Has Been Leading Protests Against Police Brutality

Clark’s mother was not the only family member to talk about his case recently. His brother, Stevante Clark, has been a leader at some of the Black Lives Matter protests following the killing of George Floyd, and he said he wants people to do more than just sharing a link.

“I’m all about actionable items. What are we going to do to prevent more Stephon Clarks, Eric Garners, Tammir Rices, Oscar Grants, so on and so forth? I believe having the right opportunities for our people can prevent these things,” he said.

At a recent protest, the Los Angeles Times reported that Stevante Clark took a bullhorn and spoke of his brother’s legacy to a crowd of around 600 people. He then led the crowd back to Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s office, asking them to take a knee and raise their fists as he recited names of people killed by police violence and racism. He listed names back to Emmett Till.

Last year, Stevante Clark said he was done with protesting and pushing his message after his brother’s death led to California passing legislation to increase the standard for when law enforcement can use deadly force from when it is “reasonable” to when it is “necessary.”

“I’ve been tired since my brother died,” he said. “I’m exhausted.”

READ NEXT: Stephon Clark: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know