Is the Stock Market Open on the 4th of July 2020 Holiday?

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will both be closed on Friday, July 3 in observance of Independence Day on Saturday, July 4. The stock market will resume regular trading hours next week on Monday, July 6 – opening at 9:30 a.m. EST and closing at 4 p.m. EST.

Two rules dictate when the stock market closes during holidays, according to the Nasdaq website. The first rule states, “if the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday,” and the second reads, “if the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.”

The next market holiday is Labor Day, which falls on Monday, September 7. Read on for a complete rundown of the stock market holiday schedule:

NYSE Closes for All Major & Minor Federal Holidays & Has Reduced Hours on Certain Days

Both NYSE and Nasdaq recently closed for Memorial Day, and will be closed again in September for Labor Day, the next market holiday. The stock market also closes early the day before certain holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The complete list of federal holidays that lead the NYSE to close for a full day include the following:

New Year’s Day (January 1)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 20)

President’s Day (February 17)

Good Friday (April 10)

Memorial Day (May 25)

Independence Day (July 4)

Labor Day Monday (September 7)

Thanksgiving Day (November 26)

Christmas Day (December 25)

Hours will be also be reduced later this year to accommodate the days leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to the NYSE website, which reads, “Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 27, 2020 (the day after Thanksgiving),” for Thanksgiving, and “Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Thursday, December 24, 2020,” for Christmas eve this year.” New Year’s Eve will likely also see reduced hours.

Nasdaq Follows a Similar Holiday Schedule, With Early Closures & Full Shutdowns on Federal Holidays

The Nasdaq holiday schedule is almost identical to NYSE, with the same limited trading hours during half days and closures on all major federal holidays. The website states, “The following is a schedule of stock market and bond market holidays for 2020. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.”

According to Nasdaq’s holiday calendar, the U.S. Equity and Options Markets are also closed on July 3 to observe Independence Day. Nasdaq has either reduced hours or closures on each of the following holidays, according to the website’s holiday schedule:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

President’s Day/Washington’s Birthday

Maundy Thursday (reduced hours)

Good Friday

Friday before Memorial Day (reduced hours)

Memorial Day

Day before Independence Day (reduced hours)

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Friday after Thanksgiving (reduced hours)

Christmas Eve (reduced hours)

Christmas Day

New Year’s Eve (reduced hours)

According to Kiplinger, “The ‘core trading’ stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, both exchanges offer premarket trading hours between 4 and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 and 8 p.m.”