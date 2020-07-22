RHOBH Cast Member Questions Where Sutton Stracke’s Money Comes From

During a recent sneak preview clip for the newest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, new castmember Garcelle Beauvais questions friend Sutton Stracke about her net worth and where her money comes from. In the clip, the two are seen out to dinner together, talking about “glam.” Beauvais says she can’t get glam every day, while Stracke says that she can. Beauvais then asks Stracke point-blank where her money comes from. “What do you mean?” Stracke answers, confused. Beauvais clarifies, asking again, “Like, where did all this money come from?”

In the following confessional, Stracke says, “I don’t like talking about money, I’m southern.” Beauvais then continues to ask Stracke about her money, saying, “Did you inherit money? Did you marry money? Were you born with money? Like, I’m curious.” In response, Stracke explained, “I got married, and my ex-husband, he did well.” Beauvais then says in her confessional that the other women are afraid of asking deep questions, but asking those questions is the only way to get to know someone.

Sutton Stracke Was Supposed To Be A Full-Time Housewife

According to People, Stracke was supposed to be a full-time Housewife instead of a friend, but she was demoted to part-time because her kids were unable to film. During a May 2020 appearance on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Stracke explained what happened. “My ex-husband just was adamant that they could not film with me, and I totally get it,” Stracke said, “It was hard. It was a hard blow because, you know, it’s exciting to do.”

Stracke continued, “I wanted also viewers to see me with my kids and me at home. And it’s the softer side, I think, of all of us. When you get to see all of the ladies at home with their kids and their families, it’s kind of like, you know, you don’t they don’t show that much of it,” she said. “It’s clearly not that interesting. But it’s the soft underbelly of who these women are. And I’m sorry that we can’t see that this season.”

According to People, Stracke was married to her ex Christian Stracke for 17 years and got divorced in 2017. They have three children together.

Brandi Glanville Isn’t Sure If Stracke Is ‘Right’ For RHOBH

According to Reality Blurb, during a June 25, 2020, appearance on an episode of The Rumour Mill podcast, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville shaded Stracke, saying that she wasn’t sure if Stracke was “right” for the show. “I feel like it’s a good group, I kinda just wanna get to know the newbies better. I know Sutton … I don’t know if she’s right perhaps,” Glanville said, “I mean, she’s definitely rich. She’s always been super sweet and I just hope that she’s being herself. I like her as a person, I just don’t know if I like her as a housewife yet. When [she asked Teddi Mellencamp about being boring], I [was like], ‘Are you doing this for TV?’ I don’t know. I was just a little confused with the statement.”

Brandi Glanville will be making an appearance later on during Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as her alleged affair with star Denise Richards comes to light.

