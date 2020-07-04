Taco Bell’s 4th of July Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Happy Fourth of July! Are you wanting to grab a bean burrito or crispy taco at Taco Bell? Whether you just need a little extra food as a snack or you prefer having your entire Independence Day meal delivered to your door with contactless delivery, you may be wondering if Taco Bell is open on July 4th, 2020. We have good news. Most locations are expected to be open today.

Keep in mind that individual store hours and policies may vary because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some stores may be open for more limited hours in certain locations or have other policies in place for safety purposes. It’s best to check with your local store for specific policies.

Most Taco Bell Locations Are Open for the 4th of July But Hours Can Vary

Taco Bells are open on Independence Day. However, as with any holiday, the chain doesn’t guarantee store closures or hours. It’s up to each individual restaurant when they operate for the holidays. In the past, a Taco Bell representative told Heavy that for major holidays: “Holiday hours vary by location; we encourage customers to ask their local restaurants about potential closures.”

This also means that if your local Taco Bell is open, they might have shorter hours for the holiday. Taco Bell lists many of its open and closing hours on its website here, and it says that Taco Bell is open on the 4th of July.

Click here to find your closest Taco Bell and see its hours today. Or go here to see a full list of locations per state.

The only holidays where Taco Bell is typically closed are Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Taco Bell Menu & Coronavirus Precautions

On July 2, Taco Bell introduced a new menu item called the Grilled Cheese Burrito that looks amazing. This burrito has seasoned beef, seasoned rice, a three-cheese blend, crunchy red strips, chipotle sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream. The tortilla has a warm layer of grilled cheese, and you can also request a vegetarian version that swaps beans for meat. Or get the Grilled Cheese Burrito Box and make it a meal.

Taco Bell also has a Taco & Burrito Cravings Pack and a Nacho Crunch Double Stacked Taco. This taco (for just $1) has nacho cheese sauce, crunchy red strips, and seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, and lettuce.

Of course, you can still get your favorite menu items too, including tacos, burritos, sides, drinks, quesadillas, nachos, combos, party packs, the Value Menu, and specialty items like the Chalupa Supreme, Crunchwrap Supreme, Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, Mexican Pizza, Power Menu Bowls, Black Bean Quesarito, Cheesy Roll Up, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Tostado, Steak Quesadilla, Quesarito, Chicken Quesadilla, Beefy Fritos Burrito, and more.

Taco Bell currently has many procedures in place for the pandemic, including temperature checks, mask and glove requirements, and contactless options. In April, Taco Bell implemented seven enhanced safety steps in its restaurants, including contactless service and payment, requiring employees to wear gloves, sealing every order, industry-leading sanitization standards, a dedicated cleaning role, employee temperature checks, and extra sanitization options for customers (including sanitizing stations in the dining room and an individual wipe with every drive-through order). You can read more here.

