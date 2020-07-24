What Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Said About Her Mental Health

David Adefeso, the boyfriend of “Love and War” singer Tamar Braxton, issued a statement after the star was hospitalized on July 16. Adefeso found Braxton unconscious in a Los Angeles hotel room, telling first responders she had been drinking. The family has largely remained quiet about Braxton’s hospitalization, with Adefeso releasing one of the first public responses to The Blast. The publication was one of the first to report about Braxton’s incident.
Adefeso, a businessman from Nigeria, has remained at Braxton’s side. He told The Blast she is getting the best care possible and is supporting the Braxton Family Values star during her recovery.
“On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers. Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people,” Adefeso told the outlet. “This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression.”
“Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness,” he continued. “We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing.”
Women Are Twice as Likely to Suffer From Depression, the CDC Says
View this post on Instagram
Little did I know walking into that busy restaurant nearly two years ago that the course of my life would change so dramatically. From the sun baked streets of Lagos to the white sands of Montego Bay and the bustling city life of suburban Mexico, you have been on a journey with me filled with laughter, tears, hope and never-ending love. Through it all your friendship has been invaluable, your counsel irreplaceable and your love unshakeable. Nothing prepared me for the complete and never-ending joy I experience with you every day. And no matter what crowded clouds appear in the horizon, the sunshine of your smile, the purity of your heart and the kindness of your words never fail to reinforce the strength of the unbreakable bond that is the love we share. You are my heart, you are my joy, you are my future, and you are my friend. Happy birthday, my @tamarbraxton . You are the most beautiful girl in the World, and I can’t wait to see what amazing surprises the next 45 years brings us.
According to a 2018 National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) Data Brief via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly one in 12 U.S. adults reported having depression, with women being twice as likely than men to be depressed. Of those who reported they suffered from depression, 80 percent said it impacted their daily tasks.
In his statement, Adefso claimed mental health battles in adults was as high as one out of five people. “Mental health is a common issue,” he told The Blast.
As noted by the National Institute of Mental Health, depression is one of the most common mental health disorders in the U.S. A 2017 survey conducted by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) showed more than 17 million U.S. adults (or 7 percent of the population) experienced at least one major depressive episode.
Adrienne Bailon Says Braxton’s Situation Is ‘Delicate’
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday my @tamarbraxton , Beans and I hosted our first thanksgiving dinner as a family. My dynamic 80 year old mom, sister, brother-in-law and niece as well as more than 30 close friends of ours attended. We had a blast!!! It always amazes me to see how Tamar and my family took to each other from the moment they met back in Nigeria; they love her and she loves them right back. During dessert my mom stood up to speak and she called Tamar her daughter. I wasn’t surprised: my family took to Tamar’s gorgeous simile, deep kindness and infectious sense of humor almost as strongly as she took to my family’s deeply Christian, conservative, African roots. But what if my family hadn’t accepted her? As with a lot of African American families, many African parents and families tend to get too overly involved in their children’s relationships and married lives, often to the detriment of the young couple’s relationship (heck, I’ve seen some of my friends’ moms move into the couple’s home right after they got married, which so often makes life miserable for the daughter-in-law). I vowed that I would never put Tamar through the misery I’ve seen other couples go through with the man’s family. So I informed my family early on that they didn’t have a choice! They either love Tamar the way they love me and accept her the way I accept her….or they risk losing me completely. Needless to say, I needn’t have worried!! My mom treats Tamar like her 4th daughter (I have 3 sisters) and Beans like her 13th grandchild, my sisters cherish her the way they do each other, and my brothers adore my @tamarbraxton almost as much as I do. Welcome to the Adefeso family, Tamar!! I am so grateful and give thanks that God brought you and Beans into my life. A word to all the young, strong brothas out there who are in relationships with our beautiful black sistas: please stand up for your girl! Once you pick her she becomes your #1 in life; and she comes before the rest of your family: before your mom, sisters, and before even you!! And that’s how to keep a happy home! #happythanksgiving #godblessournewfamily ❤️❤️❤️❤️
With some fans grasping for information about Braxton’s health, The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon wasn’t able to provide her followers with many details about the star’s recovery. When asked about Braxton during an Instagram Live, the former Cheetah Girl said the best thing people can do is offer genuine prayers.
“I absolutely wanna encourage people to pray for her. In real life, that’s what I’m doing,” Bailon said.
“But at the same time, that’s a really delicate situation and I absolutely think we all should be praying for her, but not praying for her on social media posts,” she added. “Pray for her in real life. That, to me, is important. Reaching out to somebody in real life is important.”
