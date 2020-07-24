What Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Said About Her Mental Health

David Adefeso, the boyfriend of “Love and War” singer Tamar Braxton, issued a statement after the star was hospitalized on July 16. Adefeso found Braxton unconscious in a Los Angeles hotel room, telling first responders she had been drinking. The family has largely remained quiet about Braxton’s hospitalization, with Adefeso releasing one of the first public responses to The Blast. The publication was one of the first to report about Braxton’s incident.

Adefeso, a businessman from Nigeria, has remained at Braxton’s side. He told The Blast she is getting the best care possible and is supporting the Braxton Family Values star during her recovery.

“On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers. Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people,” Adefeso told the outlet. “This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression.”

“Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness,” he continued. “We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing.”

Women Are Twice as Likely to Suffer From Depression, the CDC Says

According to a 2018 National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) Data Brief via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly one in 12 U.S. adults reported having depression, with women being twice as likely than men to be depressed. Of those who reported they suffered from depression, 80 percent said it impacted their daily tasks.

In his statement, Adefso claimed mental health battles in adults was as high as one out of five people. “Mental health is a common issue,” he told The Blast.

As noted by the National Institute of Mental Health, depression is one of the most common mental health disorders in the U.S. A 2017 survey conducted by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) showed more than 17 million U.S. adults (or 7 percent of the population) experienced at least one major depressive episode.

Adrienne Bailon Says Braxton’s Situation Is ‘Delicate’

With some fans grasping for information about Braxton’s health, The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon wasn’t able to provide her followers with many details about the star’s recovery. When asked about Braxton during an Instagram Live, the former Cheetah Girl said the best thing people can do is offer genuine prayers.

“I absolutely wanna encourage people to pray for her. In real life, that’s what I’m doing,” Bailon said.

“But at the same time, that’s a really delicate situation and I absolutely think we all should be praying for her, but not praying for her on social media posts,” she added. “Pray for her in real life. That, to me, is important. Reaching out to somebody in real life is important.”

READ NEXT: Tamar Braxton Was Upset With Network, Boyfriend Says in 911 Call