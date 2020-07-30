Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence After Suicide Attempt With Emotional Letter

Nearly two weeks after Tamar Braxton was hospitalized following a suicide attempt, the singer is speaking out about the scary and tragic situation. The 43-year-old captioned a photo with her son Logan beginning with a thank you to all her fans and supporters.

Braxton wrote, “First and foremost, Thank you. Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love, and has showered me with their support. In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing. I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago.”

On July 16, Braxton was found unconscious by her boyfriend, David Adefesco, who called 911 after finding her unconscious. An insider told E! News that the couple had been staying at The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Los Angeles “to relax and have a bit of a staycation.” The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Heavy that the department received a medical emergency call around 9:45 p.m. at 900 W. Olympic Blvd — which is where the Ritz-Carlton is located.

Braxton Said That Working in Reality TV for Over a Decade Discouraged Her Will to Live



On Thursday, Braxton explained via Instagram how her experience working in the reality television industry wore heavy on her soul and ravaged her will to live.

“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave,” the Braxton Family Values star wrote. “I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair.”

“My cry for help went totally ignored,” Braxton continued. “However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most. There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person. Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter.”

“It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.”

