Target 4th of July Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

It’s the 4th of July and as you’re thinking about your grocery needs, you may be wondering what Target’s hours are near you today. Whether you’re wanting to visit in person or get your groceries delivered, Target can be a good solution. Target still has a lot of changes in place due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the stores are open today. Here’s the latest information.

Keep in mind that individual store hours and policies may vary because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some stores may be open for more limited hours in certain locations or have other policies in place for safety purposes. It’s best to check with your local store for specific policies.

Target Is Open for the 4th of July

Although Target closes on many holidays, the store is open for the 4th of July today, just like it was open for Memorial Day and Father’s Day.

Target’s opening hours may vary by location and region. To see your local store’s hours, visit the store finder here. In Austin, Texas, for example, many stores are open at 8 a.m. In New York City and Los Angeles, many stores are open either 8 a.m. or 7 a.m. So it’s best to check opening hours just to be sure.

As for closing hours, most stores now close at 10 p.m. (the regular time) rather than operating at more limited hours, according to the website’s FAQs. It’s still best to check with your particular store just to make sure.

Target has a number of July 4 sales listed on its website here if you’re wanting to shop. They include clothing, flags, home decor, and party supplies all designed especially for the holiday. These include decorations kits, beads, foil garland, plates, ribbons, cutlery, paper fans, patriotic danglers, and more.

You can see Target’s weekly ad here.

Coronavirus Safety Measures

Target announced a number of safety measures it is taking for COVID-19. They’re be providing non-surgical face masks and gloves for team members and are monitoring the number of people in their stores to maintain social distancing. Their other special measures include monitoring and metering guest access, quantity limits on high-demand items, plexiglass shields at checkout, and reminders for social distancing. Checklanes are being cleaned after each guest transaction and some are rotated to allow for deep-cleaning.

Target is also offering curbside pickup (called Drive Up) through its Target App. Just shop in the Target App and choose Drive Up at checkout. Then you’ll be notified when your order is ready for pickup. Let them know you’re on the way, park in the designated spot, and then let them know that you’re here. Your car will be loaded up with all your items. It’s really simple! Most items are eligible for Drive Up (but not perishable food, flowers, or adult beverages at this time.) You’ll have three days to pick up your order once you place it.

If Drive Up isn’t available, you can order ahead and pick it up at the store, where your order will be waiting for you.

