Is Tayshia Adams Replacing Clare Crawley as ‘The Bachelorette’?

The upcoming cycle of The Bachelorette might very well turn out to be it’s most dramatic season yet if the rumors surrounding the show’s leading lady, Clare Crawley, turn out to be true. Typically, an unverified rumor on Reddit doesn’t hold water, but after Reality Steve said on Twitter, “I think there is some serious validity to it,” Bachelor Nation fans are all ears.

If the rumors are true, it appears that something has happened during production and that Crawley, 39, for some unknown reason, has quit the show. And instead of canceling the cycle altogether, producers have called in former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams to take her place.

There’s a lot to take in here that I don’t have answers to yet (assuming this is true), but I will report back when I hear/know more. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 31, 2020

The anonymous Reddit message says that “production is having a lot of problems with Clare” and the “she canceled everything that was supposed to happen on that Saturday before, and they called in a new bachelorette. They are recasting her with Tayshia.”

Due to coronavirus precautions, the Reddit rumor states that Tayshia, who will turn 30 on September 4, is already on location and quarantining at the La Quinta Resort. “The plan is for her to call back some of [the] guys that have already been eliminated.”

This rumor seems to align with the spoiler claims published in an US Weekly article earlier in the day. An insider told the celebrity news outlet that “last weekend, producers reached out to backup Bachelorette contestants who had been vetted for Clare’s season but were ultimately not cast to film… When producers reached back out, out of the blue,” the insider continued, “it was very apparent that something had happened with production.”

Reality Steve said the statements made in US Weekly’s article rang true. He tweeted, “THIS I can confirm actually did happen. Why? I have no idea. But guys who were cut and never made to night 1 were reached back out to in the last week and asked back. None have accepted as far as I’ve heard.”

Life & Style Reported That Clare Quit After Falling In Love With Dale Ross, the Man She Gave Her First Impression Rose



While the rumor mill swirls as to what could possibly lead to producers calling in back-up contestants, or why Clare would suddenly leave the show, Life & Style reported that the reason could be that she fell in love with the man who she reportedly gave her First Impression Rose to, Dale Ross.

An insider told the gossip news site that producers were “blindsided” when Clare claimed she had already “fallen in love” with Dale and “refused to come out of her room” to keep filming. “Producers are scrambling to figure out what to do,” the source said. “They are frantic trying to pick up the pieces without having to start over completely.”

Tayshia Shared a Cryptic Photo Of Herself on Instagram Amid the Rumors

Amidst the rumors, Tayshia posted a mysterious picture of herself on Instagram in which she appears to be hiding behind a screen, waiting to make a big entrance. She captioned the stylized photo with a cryptic quote, “The eye is always caught by light, but shadows have more to say.”

Tayshia could very well just be having fun with the rumors, and there’s nothing more to read into her post. The former Bachelor contestant, who first competed for Colton Underwood’s heart before falling into a short-lived relationship with John Paul Jones on Bachelor in Paradise last summer, was in the running to be cast as the next Bachelorette before producers chose Clare.

If Tayshia is re-cast as The Bachelorette, she would become the series’ second-ever Black leading lady on the long-running reality show.

If Rumors are True, This Would Be the Second Time Producers Have Been Forced to Delay & Re-Cast Season 16 of ‘The Bachelorette’



On March 13, production of The Bachelorette Season 16 was officially postponed while the COVID-19 pandemic spreads throughout the world. Warner Bros., which producers the long-running ABC reality dating series issued the following statement:

“With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts, and crews remains our top priority.”

Host Chris Harrison announced via Instagram that production has been delayed for a minimum of two weeks. Harrison said, “It wasn’t just the right thing to do, it was the only thing to do.”

After the cast was released from production, Crawley and viewers were able to stalk her chosen contestants, many of whom were in their young 20s. A month later, following an onslaught of online backlash for casting men that were over a decade younger than Crawley, a new commercial aired during ABC’s Listen to Your Heart reality series calling for new men to apply to be on The Bachelorette.

While appearing on “The Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on June 23, Clare said, “What woman wouldn’t, are you kidding me? I will say this. At first, I really didn’t. I really did not and it was because, I don’t know. I just kind of felt like I want to get to know them and regardless… But there are some things where you can kind of tell people’s lifestyles from their Instagram stories, and I see some that are, like, not really my vibe, and others where I look at them and I’m, like, ‘Oh that’s hot. I can’t wait to meet that guy. I hope he’s on the season.'”

