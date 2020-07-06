RHOBH Teddi Mellencamp’s Daughter Diagnosed With Lambdoid Craniosynostosis

In a July 6, 2020, Instagram post, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp gave an update on her four-month-old daughter, Dove Mellencamp Arroyave. Mellencamp shared that her daughter was recently diagnosed with Lambdoid craniosynostosis. According to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital, “this condition occurs when the bones at the back of an infant’s skull close up or fuse together prematurely.” Mellencamp shared that Dove will undergo neurosurgery at the end of the month. In her Instagram post, Mellencamp wrote:

“Dealing with anxiety, especially when in the ‘public eye,’ isn’t easy; and going into July it’s at an all-time high. I was torn as to whether I should share this information, but as someone who tries to be as transparent as possible, and knowing I have a platform to reach others in similar situations, I would like to update you all. Our sweet baby Dove was diagnosed with Lambdoid Craniosynostosis and has to undergo neurosurgery at the end of the month. We are so grateful to have an amazing team of doctors and surgeons who have caught this early and will be working with her. Originally, like Cruz before her, we thought Dove had Torticollis and would likely need a doc and for re-shaping. Instead a CT scan showed Lambdoid Craniosyntosis (Lambdoid craniosynostosis is a very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis and occurs when one of the lambdoid structures at the back of the had fuses before birth). The recovery is about a week in the hospital and a couple weeks at home with a very high success rate. So although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be ok. Please keep baby Dove in your prayers and if you have had a child with this same surgery, please let me know below, as I would love any additional insight and support. Sending love to you all.”

Mellencamp’s fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates showed their support on the post. Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne left a string of heart emojis in the comment section, and Kyle Richards wrote, “Love you guys and baby Dove.” Mellencamp has two other children, Cruz Arroyave, 5, and Slate Arroyave, 7.

Mellencamp Gave Birth In February 2020

Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, announced the arrival of Dove on February 25, 2020. According to People, Mellencamp and Arroyave were able to conceive Dove naturally, after facing trouble conceiving previously. In trying to get pregnant with her son Cruz, Mellencamp has shared before that she had to go through rounds of failed in vitro fertilization and suffered a miscarriage before Cruz was born.

Mellencamp announced Dove’s birth in a sweet Instagram post. The caption read, “Guess what, baby girl. You are stuck with us because we are absolutely in love with you. #aboutlastnight.” Mellencamp continues to share adorable photos of her daughter on her Instagram page, including this one from June 23, 2020, which read, “‘Mom, if I smirk into your phone will you please stop taking pictures of me? #4monthsold”

Mellencamp Shares Her Pregnancy During Season 10 of RHOBH

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was filmed when Mellencamp was pregnant, so viewers are able to follow along on her journey. Mellencamp announced her pregnancy to the ladies during a trip to New York City for Kyle Richards’ fashion show.

Mellencamp has been very open about her postpartum journey on her Instagram page, sharing updates about her health and body image. In an Instagram post from March 22, 2020, Mellencamp shared an update on her postpartum journey, which included this important message: “Hope all of you, new moms or not, know that it’s okay to prioritize yourself no matter what— it’s actually the most important thing you can do right now for yourself and those around you.”

