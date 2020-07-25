Denise Richards Claps Back At Teddi Mellencamp on Instagram

During a July 22, 2020, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, former star Brandi Glanville revealed to Teddi Mellencamp some of the nasty things Denise Richards had been saying behind Mellencamp’s back. During the episode, Glanville told Mellencamp, “[Denise Richards] She does not like you. She does not like you at all. She’s said horrible things about you. You’re obnoxious, you’ll do anything to be in this group because you’ve lived under your dad’s shadow your whole life…it was just mean.”

During the premiere of the episode, Mellencamp took to Twitter to share a text message conversation between her and her father, singer John Mellencamp. In the text message, he referred to Denise Richards as “Dennis Richards,” and said, “I know you are busy living in my shadow.” In the caption of the Tweet, Mellencamp wrote, “Got my sense of humor from my dad’s shadow. #RHOBH”

In response to Mellencamp’s Tweet, Richards took to her Instagram page and reposted the Tweet. In the caption, Richards clapped back, writing, “Grown a** woman stooping to that level… sorry…🤣I never said you live in your dad’s shadow. Ever. I don’t care what you were told.

… I was hurt you felt the need to share a salacious untrue rumor about my marriage, especially given you are the daughter of a famous father & know what the potential impact could’ve been with my kids & family. That is all I have ever said about your family. 💕Aka(Dennis)”

Mellencamp Has Shaded Richards Before

This is not the first time that Mellencamp and Richards have been at odds via social media. After Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, shocked viewers when he made an off-handed comment on the air during a recent episode in June 2020, Mellencamp took to Twitter to share her thoughts. On June 3, 2020, Teddi Mellencamp tweeted the clip of Phyper’s comment, writing, “When I called him an asshole I wasn’t too far off #RHOBH.”

In the shocking moment, Richards and Phypers storm out of Kyle Richards’ barbecue, and Richards instructs Phypers not to say anything because they are in front of the cameras. As Richards continues to say, “Baby, don’t say a word, we’re on the camera,” Phypers responds, “I’m going to crush your f**king hand. Stop it.”

Mellencamp also shaded Richards on Twitter during the July 22, 2020, episode, tweeting out the message, “Alexa play “Shadow” by Ashlee Simpson. #RHOBH.”

The Other Housewives Are Unhappy With Richards

It’s not just Mellencamp who is seemingly unhappy with Richards. Fellow costar Lisa Rinna is also mad at Richards. According to Us Weekly, Rinna shaded Richards after the taping of the Season 10 reunion on July 16, 2020. Rinna took to her Instagram stories on July 19, 2020, according to Us Weekly, and wrote “You have to be true to yourself and if you find out your friend of 20 years is a phony? Run.” Hours later, Rinna shared several definitions for the word “phony.”

Rinna also called out Richards again on Instagram stories on July 17, 2020. Rinna wrote, “Reunion was bulls*** today. I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.” This was in reference to Richards, as Brandi Glanville revealed during a June 25, 2020, episode of The Rumour Mill podcast that Richards had sent her a cease and desist letter following the allegations that the two had an affair together.

“Reunion was bullshit today. I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.” – Lisa Rinna about the #RHOBH reunion taping 👀 pic.twitter.com/NTmdqjAcf7 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) July 17, 2020

