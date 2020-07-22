‘The 100’ Schedule: When Does ‘The 100’ Return with a New Episode?

'The 100' Schedule: When Does 'The 100' Return with a New Episode?

The 100 is a rerun tonight

The 100 is a rerun tonight.

If you tune in tonight to watch The 100, you’ll be disappointed to see that Season 7 Episode 10 isn’t airing. Instead, you’ll see a rerun. When does the show return with the newest episode? Read on to learn more about The 100‘s schedule.

‘The 100’ Won’t Return with a New Episode Until August

Tonight, instead of a new episode of The 100, you’ll see a rerun of “Anaconda” (Episode 8), the prequel episode. The series won’t return for the newest episode — Episode 10 — until August 5.

Some people might enjoy watching the prequel again, so this could be a treat. Jason Rothenberg, executive producer, shared a screenshot of a scene that was deleted from tonight’s episode.

Since Rothenberg is currently trying to get an official prequel series picked up based on “Anaconda,” reairing the prequel can be a way to bring more attention to the prequel idea.  The episode would serve as a backdoor pilot if the prequel is picked up.

On July 8, one person tweeted about the prequel, writing: “How is #The100Prequel not already ordered? #the100 is one of the smartest, morally educating, women-sensetive show, not only on @TheCW but on American tv as a whole! Get it on!” 

It’s not unusual for The 100 to have a long hiatus. In fact, hiatuses typically happen once or twice during a season. The CW often builds hiatuses strategically into its series to make sure they can take advantage of sweeps. Two seasons ago, The CW put The 100 on a three-week break in April because of sweeps. This year, the sweeps period already happened from June 25-July 22, 2020, so the prequel episode fell within the July sweeps. The show’s current break is overlapping with the end of sweeps.

Here’s a preview of the new episode when it does air on August 5:

The 100 | Season 7 Episode 10 | A Little Sacrifice Promo | The CW

The episode is called “A Little Sacrifice” and it will air Wednesday, August 5 from 8-9 p.m. Eastern.

A synopsis reads: “Sheidheda makes his move. Meanwhile, a Disciple goes rogue. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropopulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Sherwin Shilati directed the episode written by Nikki Goldwaser.”

While you wait for the next episode, enjoy these behind-the-scenes tweets about episodes you’ve seen so far.

And many people are promoting the prequel on Twitter, with the hope that it will get picked up as a series. There will be spoilers for the prequel episode below. 

For example, this moment when they spoke about how the Flame works was amazing.

The prequel episode has some very powerful moments.

Quite a few people are tweeting about the prequel live tonight to help promote it.

There’s a good chance it will get picked up, but the official word isn’t out yet. It could still go either way.

And fans have a lot of ideas of what they’d like to see in the prequel if it’s picked up.

So if you missed the prequel, you’ll definitely want to catch it tonight.

Craig Arnold, who plays Tristan in the prequel, is live tweeting tonight.

