‘The 100’ Schedule: When Does ‘The 100’ Return with a New Episode?

If you tune in tonight to watch The 100, you’ll be disappointed to see that Season 7 Episode 10 isn’t airing. Instead, you’ll see a rerun. When does the show return with the newest episode? Read on to learn more about The 100‘s schedule.

‘The 100’ Won’t Return with a New Episode Until August

Tonight, instead of a new episode of The 100, you’ll see a rerun of “Anaconda” (Episode 8), the prequel episode. The series won’t return for the newest episode — Episode 10 — until August 5.

Some people might enjoy watching the prequel again, so this could be a treat. Jason Rothenberg, executive producer, shared a screenshot of a scene that was deleted from tonight’s episode.

In advance of TONIGHT’S rebroadcast of #The100Prequel. Here’s a screenshot from an amazing deleted scene. Our heroes venture out on a scavenging mission to a mall. Fun & horror follow. 42 minutes is rough, guys. Hoping to release the whole scene soon. More pics to come. #The100 pic.twitter.com/xGdhVjIjWJ — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) July 22, 2020

Since Rothenberg is currently trying to get an official prequel series picked up based on “Anaconda,” reairing the prequel can be a way to bring more attention to the prequel idea. The episode would serve as a backdoor pilot if the prequel is picked up.

On July 8, one person tweeted about the prequel, writing: “How is #The100Prequel not already ordered? #the100 is one of the smartest, morally educating, women-sensetive show, not only on @TheCW but on American tv as a whole! Get it on!”

How is #The100Prequel not already ordered? #the100 is one of the smartest, morally educating, women-sensetive show, not only on @TheCW but on American tv as a whole! Get it on!@JRothenbergTV #WeWantThe100Prequel — Aishwarya Poddar (@AishPoddar) July 9, 2020

It’s not unusual for The 100 to have a long hiatus. In fact, hiatuses typically happen once or twice during a season. The CW often builds hiatuses strategically into its series to make sure they can take advantage of sweeps. Two seasons ago, The CW put The 100 on a three-week break in April because of sweeps. This year, the sweeps period already happened from June 25-July 22, 2020, so the prequel episode fell within the July sweeps. The show’s current break is overlapping with the end of sweeps.

Here’s a preview of the new episode when it does air on August 5:

The 100 | Season 7 Episode 10 | A Little Sacrifice Promo | The CW

The episode is called “A Little Sacrifice” and it will air Wednesday, August 5 from 8-9 p.m. Eastern.

A synopsis reads: “Sheidheda makes his move. Meanwhile, a Disciple goes rogue. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropopulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Sherwin Shilati directed the episode written by Nikki Goldwaser.”

While you wait for the next episode, enjoy these behind-the-scenes tweets about episodes you’ve seen so far.

We got a rerun tonight of #the100 (though Anaconda is worth watching more than twice!) Here's some more behind the scenes of episode 9 to help take the edge off. (Thread of pics) pic.twitter.com/b7UAVpT99N — Alyssa Clark, maybe (@Gelatinouscubed) July 22, 2020

Bastidores do episódio 9 da sétima temporada "The flock" #The100 pic.twitter.com/iE304oIcfY — The 100 universo (@universothe100) July 22, 2020

And many people are promoting the prequel on Twitter, with the hope that it will get picked up as a series. There will be spoilers for the prequel episode below.

For example, this moment when they spoke about how the Flame works was amazing.

"I designed it to amplify what is already there, and in the right mind, I believe with all my heart that it can save the world." #The100Prequel #The100 pic.twitter.com/DqU5ZiawLx — The 100 S7 Scenes (@The100S7Scenes) July 14, 2020

The prequel episode has some very powerful moments.

"Dad, I think she came to you for a reason. It wasn't to open a bridge to another world, it was to help us remake this one." #The100Prequel #The100 pic.twitter.com/jKBXc8M7af — The 100 S7 Scenes (@The100S7Scenes) July 14, 2020

Quite a few people are tweeting about the prequel live tonight to help promote it.

REWATCH #The100Prequel "Anaconda" ON TONIGHT on the cw. It is a rerun. BUT watching it LIVE and tweeting like crazy AGAIN WILL make #The100Prequel happen. pic.twitter.com/IPdGGA3lUm — Skairipa_blake. (@Breanna21384772) July 22, 2020

There’s a good chance it will get picked up, but the official word isn’t out yet. It could still go either way.

Oew! Can't wait for #The100Prequel to get picked up! I want to know more about the origin of the Grounders 😎❤ #The100 — Mendie (@Mendie20) July 14, 2020

And fans have a lot of ideas of what they’d like to see in the prequel if it’s picked up.

For #The100Prequel I would LOVE to learn more about the half of the 13 Clans that were mentioned but NEVER dug into. We knew there was an Original Trikru but NEVER truely known if it started with Becca & now we know it wasn't. That gives more stories for #The100 as a series. 👀 pic.twitter.com/aDlRqfJWOU — Breyana Allyse (@breyana_allyse) July 19, 2020

So if you missed the prequel, you’ll definitely want to catch it tonight.

If you missed the tremendous #The100prequel the first time it aired that’s okay because it is playing again tonight! — Richard Harmon (@RichardSHarmon) July 22, 2020

Craig Arnold, who plays Tristan in the prequel, is live tweeting tonight.

