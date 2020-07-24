The Last Great American Dynasty: Song Meaning, Lyrics, & Easter Eggs

The Last Great American Dynasty is the third song on Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album, “Folklore.” Swift announced the surprise album on July 23. It contains 16 tracks and one bonus track.

In announcing her album, Swift mentioned how her plans for the summer had changed amid the coronavirus pandemic — namely, she had planned on a massive global tour for her seventh album, Lover, which came out last August. She wrote on Instagram,

“Most of the things i had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise […] Tonight at midnight I’ll be release in my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine… Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Last Great American Dynasty Full Lyrics: ‘She Had a Marvelous Time Ruining Everything’

📲 IG | Rob Moose, a violinist and string arranger talks working with Taylor Swift on the songs ‘Hoax’, ‘The Last Great American Dynasty’, and ‘Exile’ via Instagram pic.twitter.com/NbsgFIbjeS — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 23, 2020

Here are the full lyrics for The Last Great American Dynasty, per Genius:

Rebekah rode up on the afternoon train It was sunny

Her saltbox house on the coast Took her mind off St. Louis

Bill was the heir to the Standard Oil name And money

And the town said “How did a middle class divorcée do it?” The wedding was charming

If a little gauche

There’s only so far new money goes

They picked out a home and called it “Holiday House” Their parties were tasteful

If a little loud

The doctor had told him to settle down

It must have been her fault his heart gave out

And they said

There goes the last great American dynasty Who knows if she never showed up

What could’ve been

There goes the maddest woman this town has ever seen She had a marvelous time ruining everything

Rebekah gave up on the Rhode Island set Forever

Flew in all her Bitch Pack friends from the city

Filled the pool with champagne and swam with the big names and blew through the money on the boys and the ballet

And losing on card game bets with Dalí

And they said

There goes the last great American dynasty Who knows if she never showed up

What could’ve been

There goes the most shameless woman this town has ever seen She had a marvelous time ruining everything

They say

She was seen on occasion

Pacing the rocks staring out at the midnight sea

And in a feud with her neighbor she stole his dog and dyed it key lime green 50 years is a long time

Holiday House sat quietly on that beach

Free of women with madness, their men and bad habits Then it was bought by me

Who knows if I never showed up what could’ve been There goes the loudest woman this town has ever seen I had a marvelous time ruining everything

I had a marvelous time Ruining everything

A marvelous time Ruining everything A marvelous time

I had a marvelous time

The last great american dynasty

The Last Great American Dynasty Song Meaning & Easter Eggs

what if the last great american dynasty is the sequel to miss americana and the heartbreak prince 😳😳 — ● 𝒇𝒐𝒍𝒌𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒆 ● (@tayughlor) July 23, 2020

The Last Great American Dynasty is one of four explicit tracks on Folklore.

This post will be updated shortly.