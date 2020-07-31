The Umbrella Academy: Who’s JFK’s Umbrella Man in Real Life?

Not only is there an “Umbrella Man” in the JFK shooting that’s highlighted on Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, but the plotline is based on a real-life mystery too. Read on to learn more about the real-life Umbrella Man.

The Umbrella Man Was a Real-Life JFK Conspiracy Theory

Yes, there really was a mysterious “umbrella man” involved in President John F. Kennedy’s shooting. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 doesn’t make that story up. It just takes inspiration from a real-life mystery.

On the day of Kennedy’s assassination, a mysterious man was seen holding a black umbrella. It was a sunny day, and his presence near where Kennedy was shot sparked a lot of conspiracy theories. Some thought he played some kind of secret role in the assassination, or that maybe his umbrella actually contained a gun. Others thought he was indicating some kind of “signal” with his umbrella. The Umbrella Man had been standing close to where Kennedy was shot and as the motorcade approached, he opened and lifted his umbrella. Then after the shooting, he sat on the sidewalk next to another man before leaving.

The Boston Globe reported that 15 years after the assassination, the real Umbrella Man came forward. Louie Steven Witt said that he was the Umbrella Man, and he had taken the umbrella with him to heckle the President. This was because British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s trademark was a black umbrella, he had appeased the Nazis, and JFK’s father, Joseph Kennedy, had supported Chamberlain. Witt was a warehouse manager in Dallas who had no idea he had sparked a conspiracy. He just wanted to heckle JFK about his dad.

Witt said about the conspiracy theory: “‘If the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’ had a category for people doing the wrong thing at the wrong time in the wrong place, I would be No. 1 in that position, with not even a close runner-up.”

The New York Times shared a short documentary about The Umbrella Man in 2011 by Errol Morris, which you can watch below.

Some people still don’t believe the identity of the Umbrella Man today, CS Monitor reported. After Witt testified at a Committee hearing, not much was seen of him in the public spotlight again.

The Umbrella Man Mythology Resurfaced This Year in Minneapolis

This year in the Minneapolis protests over police brutality, the Umbrella Man mythology surfaced again. A mysterious man was seen breaking out windows at an AutoZone, and may have been the first in the protests to damage property. He was the subject of much social media inquiry because of how methodically and almost dispassionately he was seen breaking the windows. He was dressed in black and carrying a black umbrella on a sunny day.

A man wearing a pink shirt was also seen in several videos, where he encountered the Umbrella Man and tried to convince him to stop. In the video interview below, you can see the man who was wearing a pink shirt talking about the protests before his encounter at AutoZone later. The video was recorded by Emma Leigh Fiala, a journalist in Minnesota who was live streaming the protests and reporting on the ground.

The man in the pink shirt was later identified as Elijah “EJ” Easley. Easley shared that he’s not any type of government plant, in answer to all the rumors that were circulating on social media. According to his Twitter bio, Easley is the VP of Mac House LLC.

In the video he released on June 2, he said: “I’m not any type of government plant, police plant, or any type of plant… I’m just a young man who was raised in north Minneapolis. I went to Seed Academy Harvest Prep.”

In late July, a police search warrant application accused Mitchell Carlson of being the Umbrella Man. He is a Hell’s Angels biker. He was not charged with a crime but is under investigation, according to the application.

