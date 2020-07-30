Former RHONY Housewife To Appear On Season 12 Reunion

According to Page Six, former Real Housewives of New York member Tinsley Mortimer is set to appear on the Season 12 reunion. Mortimer left the show mid-season to move to Chicago with her fiancé, Scott Kluth.

A source told Page Six, “She flew in last week for it to comply with [Gov.] Cuomo’s quarantine rules, and has been working on styling her perfect outfit.” Many fans speculated that she would not be joining the other ladies for the reunion, but it seems like she will, in fact, be there.

The Real Housewives of New York Season 12 reunion will be filmed in person in Long Island, according to Page Six. The ladies will be reuniting to film the reunion on Long Island on August 5. A source told Page Six that COVID-19 precautions will be in place during the filming, including mandatory face masks for the women, a limited crew on set, and social distancing.

Mortimer Left The Show On Her Own Accord

Despite rumors that she was forced to leave the show, Mortimer left the show on her own accord. She is happily living in Chicago with Kluth. In a December 2019 statement to People, Mortimer said, “It’s important for me to set the record straight. Any reports saying that I had to decide between Scott or the show are 100 percent untrue. We are enjoying this incredibly happy time in our lives.”

Mortimer bid her goodbye to the show in an Instagram posted on June 11, 2020. Mortimer wrote in the caption, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending. Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott. Being a Housewife 🍎 was such a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv Swipe ➡️for a trip down memory lane. I love you all so much!!! 💖 #chicago #couponking @couponcabin #fairytale #legend 🥊 #happyending 💃🏰👸❤️💍🙏”

Friends of The Housewives Of New York Will Not Be Attending The Reunion

Even though Mortimer was allowed to attend, friends who have appeared on this season’s Real Housewives of New York will not be attending the reunion. According to Reality Blurb, Season 12 friend Elyse Slaine will not be attending the reunion. On Twitter, Slaine replied to a fan wondering if she would be at the reunion, and Slaine replied, “I won’t be at the reunion.”

Slaine appeared this season as Ramona Singer’s friend, and was present for many memorable cast trips such as The Berkshires. However, in a June 2020 interview with Heavy, Slaine revealed that she is no longer friends with Singer.

In a May 2020 interview with People Now, Singer slammed Slaine when she said that she doesn’t “bring anything to the mix,” and that she “doesn’t fit in.” with the cast. After these comments were made, Slaine clapped back with screenshots of past text messages with Singer on her Instagram story, in which Singer had written, “the show needs you lol,” and “they love you.”

“I was very surprised,” Slaine said to Heavy about Singer’s comments, “I kept our falling out quiet, and even when I was asked about her when I was interviewed with Us Weekly, and other magazines and podcasts, I always was very positive about Ramona. I was very surprised that she disparaged me publicly.”

I won’t be at the reunion — ElyseSlaine (@SlaineElyse) July 21, 2020

