Rapper Tory Lanez Charged With a Felony, Megan Thee Stallion Involved

Tory Lanez was arrested on July 12, 2020, and charged with a felony for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, TMZ first reported. According to the outlet, Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was at the scene and has been listed by the police as a victim.

The police first responded to a disturbance at a Hollywood Hills home at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, the outlet reported. Officers arrived and were told by witnesses that people were in an SUV, arguing, at which point shots were fired and the vehicle sped off. Police were able to find the vehicle soon after and found Lanez and Stallion in the car along with another woman, they told TMZ.

Stallion had a cut on her foot from the glass of the window and police found Lanez’s weapon when they searched the vehicle. Stallion was taken to the hospital to be treated for her wounds while Lanez was arrested. Police also recovered four shell casings at the residence, according to the report. Public records show that Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was released on $35,000 bond a few hours after he was booked.

This story is still developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

