Tory Lanez Remains Silent as Petition to Deport Rapper Surpasses Goal

The petition to get “Say It” rapper Tory Lanez deported continues to gain momentum, surpassing 17,000 signatures by Wednesday. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested on July 12 for allegedly carrying a concealed gun after a house party in Hollywood Hills. “Savage” rapper Megan Thee Stallion was shot in both feet, but Lanez is not considered a suspect in the shooting by police.

Lanez has remained quiet about the shooting, not posting to social media since the incident took place. The last Instagram post he shared went up two days before the shooting.

The Change.org petition, which started to go viral Monday, wants the Canadian rapper deported to his native country. After surpassing its original goal of 5,000 and then its second goal of 15,000 signature, the creator has set a new target of 25,000.

“Thanks for all the support! Keep reposting and sharing,” the creator wrote on Tuesday. “Let’s show [Megan Thee Stallion] we got her back. The fact that ppl are trying to justify her being shot shows how much they think about the lives of black women. Justice for her and all other women going through domestic violence!”

In the description for the page, the creator accused Lanez of promoting violence against women.

Deport Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) back to Canada and ban him from coming to America FOREVER. This little 5’3 man with a big ego has contributed nothing to the American Economy, and promotes violence and violence against women. Furthermore, he should be banned from the United States FOREVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan the Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!

Stallion Receives Support From Her Celebrity Friends

After speaking out about the July 12 shooting on Monday, Stallion received support from fans and fellow celebrities. “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo sent the rapper a bundle of sweets, Fenty creator Rihanna sent Stallion lingerie, and Beyonce congratulated the rapper for their version of “Savage” selling more than 3 million units in the U.S.

“Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg!” Rihanna wrote in a note to the star. “Just know you’ve got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way!”

Stallion Opens Up About The Shooting on Instagram Live

Stallion had remained relatively quiet about the incident, only releasing one written statement since she was shot in both feet. Originally it was reported the rapper had cut her feet on glass, though she later wrote that a crime was committed against her.

“I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye-opener and a blessing in disguise,” she wrote on July 15. “I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”

Stallion called the shooting the worst experience of her life and slammed people who ridiculed her. “There’s nothing to joke about,” she said. “It was nothing for y’all to start making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do shit.”

“It’s not that I was protecting anybody. I just wasn’t ready to speak,” she continued. “That’s not no shit that you just immediately get on the internet and start talking about.”

