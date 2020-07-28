Tory Lanez Trolled on IG For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

“Say It” rapper Tory Lanez was trolled on Instagram after the July 12 shooting he and Megan Thee Stallion were involved in. The “Savage” rapper has spoken out several times since the incident, where she was shot in both feet after a party in Hollywood Hills.

Details about the shooting remain limited, but Lanez has been accused of shooting Meg after they allegedly fought about Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner. Neither Meg nor Lanez–who was arrested that night and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle–have confirmed the rumors. It was initially reported that Meg, 25, had cut her feet on glass, with surveillance footage showing her hobbling away and leaving bloody footprints, as reported by TMZ.

While many social media users have condemned Lanez, he is not currently considered a suspect in the shooting. Still, some netizens have taken his silence as possible proof that he was responsible for the incident. Lanez, a Canadian rapper whose real name is Daystar Peterson, last posted to Instagram on July 10, two days before Meg was shot.

“You kno u cancelled right,” one of the top comments read. “tory, say bye to your career, you won’t need it anymore,” another added.

But not everyone was ready to cancel the rapper. “I WANNA HEAR YOUR SIDE OF THE STORY‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️” one person said. “I feel like everyone is jumping way too quick, but the industry wants to make you look bad before you can tell the truth about Megan.”

The post promoted the video for “392.” “VIDEO OUT NOW (edited and co-directed by me !!! Of course ! Lmao !!!!!” he wrote. “WATXH NOW .. LINK IN BIO!!! And in the comments tell me how u feel about the #VVSCapsule ! And what you would want in the next capsule !!!”

Nearly 15,000 People Sign ‘Deport Tory Lanez’ Petition

As support for Meg grows, thousands of people signed a Change.org petition to kick Lanez out of the U.S. The petition originally asked for 5,00 signatures, but now has a new goal of 15,000.

“Deport Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) back to Canada and ban him from coming to America FOREVER,” the descriptions says. “This little 5’3 man with a big ego has contributed nothing to the American Economy, and promotes violence and violence against women. Furthermore, he should be banned from the United States FOREVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan the Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!”

Meg Opens Up in Emotional IG Live

Meg addressed her millions of followers in an Instagram Live video on Monday where she said she didn’t deserve to be shot or subsequently ridiculed for the incident. The star needed surgery in both feet, with the rapper revealing she was scared.

“I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the s*** to get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary,” she said.

“Oh, I didn’t think I was gonna cry… It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny, it’s nothing to joke about and nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about,” she continued. “I didn’t put my hands on nobody I didn’t deserve to get shot.”

At the end of the video, Meg said she was ready to return. “I just want y’all to know a b**** is alive and well and strong as f*** and ready to get back to my regular programming,” she said.

