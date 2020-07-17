Did Tory Lanez Shoot Megan Thee Stallion?

A night of fun for Megan thee Stallion, Tory Lanez, Kylie Jenner and friends led to Megan being shot and Lanez being in cuffs on July 11. A few days after being arrested for a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, it is being reported that Tory Lanez is allegedly the one that shot Megan thee Stallion last weekend.

According to Page Six, a source that would like to remain anonymous came forward and said that the “Jerry Sprunger” singer shot the Houston rapper while inside of a SUV during an argument between her and her best friend.

“Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” the source said. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”

The Los Angeles Police Department did not confirm these claims and told the news outlet that more details will “not be released until the case goes to court in order to protect the integrity of the case.”

“The detectives are seeking information regarding the shooting involving Daystar Peterson, and the investigation is still ongoing. I’m not privileged to know what the detectives have right now,” a LAPD spokesperson also told Page Six.

It has not been revealed by police if Tory Lanez is a suspect in the shooting.

Megan thee Stallion Said She Was Intentionally Shot

After it was reported that Megan thee Stallion was shot, she released a statement via Instagram because she felt the “narrative” being created was “inaccurate.”

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote in a post. “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

TMZ reported that police were called around 4:30 a.m on July 12 and told that people were arguing inside of an SUV and that shots were fired while outside of a Hollywood Hills, California home. A source also told the site that an argument started between Lanez, Megan and her friend after they wanted to leave the SUV and that Lanez shot her twice in her foot.

Megan was said to have told police that her foot was bleeding due to stepping on broken glass. In a video of the stop posted by TMZ, Megan was asked to step out of the car and as she backed up towards police she left a trail of blood and was clearly having difficulty walking.

Megan thee Stallion’s Producer Allegedly Sent a Threat to Tory Lanez

A producer who works with Megan thee Stallion has commented on the situation on Twitter. Page Six reported that in a deleted tweet, Lil’ Ju told Lanez to “count your f***king days.” In another tweet he shot down claims that the Toronto rapper was defending Megan thee Stallion that night. He added in another post “I care about my people being straight! Give a damn about some clout.”

I hope y’all don’t believe he was defending her! This a bullshit story https://t.co/441zNsGq8I — LilJuMadeDaBeat (@LlLJuMadeDaBeat) July 16, 2020

I care about my people being straight! Give a damn about some clout — LilJuMadeDaBeat (@LlLJuMadeDaBeat) July 16, 2020

According to CBS, Tory Lanez was released on bail on July 12 around 10:05 a.m and is due back in court on October 13. He has not yet commented on this incident.

