What Time & Channel Will Trump’s Salute to America Be on TV Tonight?

President Donald Trump’s Salute to America event for the 4th of July is happening soon, but how can you watch it on TV and what time? Read on for all the details.

You Can Watch Salute to America on C-SPAN at 6:45 PM Eastern & Encores Will Air Later

If you’re wanting to watch Salute to America on TV — Trump’s July 4 Washington D.C. event — then you’ll need to tune in to C-SPAN on your local cable channel (or in the alternative, it may be listed as C-SPAN 1.) According to C-SPAN’s online schedule for its TV channels, Salute to America will begin today, July 4, at 6:45 p.m. Eastern. Trump has said that his speech will start at approximately 7 p.m. Eastern.

(Note: Although Salute to America officially begins at 6:45 p.m. Eastern, some parts of the event do start earlier, so you might have tuned in early and already seen some performances.)

C-SPAN’s listing notes that Salute to America will then air encores at 9:44 p.m. Eastern on July 4 and 5:45 a.m. Eastern on July 5. The live airing is at 6:45 p.m. Eastern and will last for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

If you’re not sure what channel C-SPAN 1 is on in your region, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel C-SPAN 1 is on for you.

Wikipedia also has a listing of all of C-SPAN’s TV channel numbers here, including for satellite, cable, IPTV, and more.

According to the U.S. Department of Interior, the military flyovers for Trump’s Salute to America will take place from 6:45 p.m. Eastern to 8 p.m. Eastern. This is 5:45-7 p.m. Central/4:45-6 p.m. Mountain/3:45-5 p.m. Pacific.

Then the fireworks display will happen from 9:07 p.m.-9:44 p.m. Eastern. This is 8:07-8:44 p.m. Central/7:07-7:44 p.m. Mountain/6:07-6:44 p.m. Pacific.

Trump is speaking at 7 p.m. Eastern.

You Can Watch Online Below If You Can’t Find It on TV

If you can’t find the Salute to America on TV, you can watch it on the videos below. Here’s one from the White House.

Salute to AmericaThe White House 2020-06-29T19:13:59Z

And here’s one from NBC News.

Watch live: White House hosts July 4th 'Salute to America' celebration

Here’s another stream from Fox News.

Live: 'Salute to America' celebration with President Trump
Coverage expected to begin July 4 at 6 p.m. ET: President Trump delivers "Salute to America" speech.

And a video from USA Today.

President Trump hosts "2020 Salute to America" (LIVE) | USA TODAY
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host "2020 Salute to America" event at the White House on 4th of July, or Independence Day. The gathering will honor veterans and the US' five service branches, and will commence with a flyover, followed by remarks by Trump, and a fireworks display over National Mall.

The U.S. Northern Command shared a lot of details about the flyover that will happen during the Salute to America tonight. The flyover will include other cities besides D.C. They wrote:

The highlight of this year’s celebration will be our salute to the Great Cities of the American Revolution. The flyovers will begin in Boston and proceed to New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore. From there they will join other Department of Defense and heritage aircraft in the Salute to America over our nation’s capital. In all, roughly 1,700 service members will support the celebrations. The aircraft are scheduled to overfly each of the cities, beginning at approximately 4:00 pm, then fly on to the next city. U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps jets will fly over in five waves. The flyovers will be led by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, followed by B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers, F-15 and F-22 fighters and U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters.

The cities that will have flyovers include:

BOSTON: The aircraft are scheduled to overfly the center of the city at approximately 4:00 pm approaching from the northeast at 1,000 feet above the ground. Multiple aircraft will overfly the U.S.S. Constitution and then proceed over Fenway Park before departing the city. NEW YORK: The aircraft are scheduled to fly down the Hudson River at approximately 5:00 pm and pass just east of the Statue of Liberty. PHILADELPHIA: The aircraft are scheduled to overfly the center of the city at approximately 5:15 pm approaching from the northeast at 1,000 feet above the ground. Multiple aircraft will fly over Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell and then proceed southwest out of the city. BALTIMORE: The aircraft are scheduled to overfly Fort McHenry at approximately 5:30 pm approaching from the northeast at 1,000 feet above the ground. Multiple aircraft will overfly Fort McHenry before turning south out of the city.

More than 10,000 fireworks are expected to be launched tonight, which will be viewable from three miles away. They’ll be launched from an area of more than a mile in length: “from Inlet Bridge at the south end of West Potomac Park to north of the Lincoln Memorial, as well as on the grounds of the Washington Monument. The show will be approximately 35 minutes long and will be visible throughout the District and Northern Virginia,” the DOI noted.

More than 800 acres are open to the public for viewing military flyovers and the fireworks. These include:

Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Thomas Jefferson Memorial

World War II Memorial

East Potomac Park

Washington Monument grounds

National Mall grounds between 4th and 14th Streets

