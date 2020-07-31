TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for August 2020

August is nearly here, and with the country still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, you might be looking for something to watch as everything continues to shut back down again. If so, Heavy has you covered – with dozens of new series premieres, returning mid-summer favorites, long-awaited finales and summer specials, you’ll have plenty to keep you occupied from the safety of your own home.
Although it’s a slower month than usual for TV premieres, there will still be plenty to watch throughout August, including a brand new reality series based on Darcey and Stacey Silva, the fan-favorite twin sisters who were featured on TLC’s hit series 90 Day Fiance. There will also be a new RuPaul’s Drag Race spinoff premiering later in the month, as well as Season 2 of Lifetime’s popular series Marrying Millions.
The following is a list of all August 2020 TV premiere dates for most major shows on most major networks and streaming platforms. I will continue to update this article throughout the month as more shows are announced or rescheduled, but if I missed anything or the premiere time/date changes, feel free to shoot me an email and I will gladly update the post.
Note: the list below only consists of new series premieres, docu-series air dates, mid-season premieres, TV specials and awards ceremonies, and does NOT include made-for-TV original movies, stand-alone documentaries or stand-up comedy specials airing throughout the month. We focus strictly on TV series, specials and events.
Here’s what’s coming to TV in August 2020 (times are listed in Eastern and Central time):
Sunday, August 2, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Connected – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 9/8 PM: The Real Housewives of Potomac – Bravo, Season 5
- 9/8 PM: Taskmaster – The CW, Series Premiere
- 10/9 PM: The Osbournes Want to Believe – Travel, Series Premiere
Monday, August 3, 2020
- 3/2 AM: The Fugitive – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Immigration Nation – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 8/7 PM: 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards – Logo, Special
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Mystery Lab – Netflix, Series Premiere
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
- 3/2 AM: World’s Most Wanted – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 8/7 PM: Catfish: The TV Show – MTV, Season 9
- 9/8 PM: Big Brother – CBS, Season 22
- 10/9 PM: Marrying Millions – Lifetime, Season 2
Thursday, August 6, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Hitmen – Peacock, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Star Trek: Lower Decks – CBS All Access, Series Premiere
Friday, August 7, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Nailed It! Mexico – Netflix, Season 2
- 3/2 AM: Selling Sunset – Netflix, Season 3
- 3/2 AM: Wizards: Tales of Arcadia – Netflix, Series Premiere
Sunday, August 9, 2020
- 10/9: We Hunt Together – Showtime, Series Premiere
Monday, August 10, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Game On: A Comedy Crossover – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Mapleworth Murders – Quibi, Series Premiere
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
- 10/9 PM: Doubling Down With the Derricos – TLC, Series Premiere
- 10/9 PM: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles – HBO, Season 15
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
- 3/2 AM: (Un)well – Netflix, Series Premiere
Thursday, August 13, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Five Bedrooms – Peacock, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Infinity Train – HBO Max, Series Premiere
Friday, August 14, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Ted Lasso – Apple TV, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Teenage Bounty Hungers – Netflix, Series Premiere
Sunday, August 16, 2020
- 8/7 PM: The Circus – Showtime, Season 5
- 9/8 PM: Lovecraft Country – HBO, Series Premiere
- 10/9 PM: Darcey and Stacey – TLC, Series Premiere
Monday, August 17, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Punk’d – Quibi, Season 2
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Demarcus Family Rules – Netflix, Series Premiere
Thursday, August 20, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Singletown – HBO Max, Series Premire
Friday, August 21, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Hoops – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Lucifer – Netflix, Season 5
- 8/7 PM: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue – VH1, Series Premiere
Saturday, August 22, 2020
- 8/7 PM: Love in the Time of Corona – Freeform, Special
Sunday, August 23, 2020
- 9/8 PM: The Chi – Showtime, Season 2
- 10/9 PM: The Vow – HBO, Series Premiere
Monday, August 24, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Reno 911 – Quibi, Season 8
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Emily’s Wonder Lab – Netflix, Series Premiere
Thursday, August 27, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness – HBO Max, Series Premiere
Friday, August 28, 2020
- 3/2 AM: I Am a Killer – Netflix, Series Premiere
Sunday, August 30, 2020
- 9/8 PM: 2020 VMAs – MTV, Special
- 9/8 PM: Love Fraud – Showtime, Series Premiere
