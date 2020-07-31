TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for August 2020

August is nearly here, and with the country still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, you might be looking for something to watch as everything continues to shut back down again. If so, Heavy has you covered – with dozens of new series premieres, returning mid-summer favorites, long-awaited finales and summer specials, you’ll have plenty to keep you occupied from the safety of your own home.

Although it’s a slower month than usual for TV premieres, there will still be plenty to watch throughout August, including a brand new reality series based on Darcey and Stacey Silva, the fan-favorite twin sisters who were featured on TLC’s hit series 90 Day Fiance. There will also be a new RuPaul’s Drag Race spinoff premiering later in the month, as well as Season 2 of Lifetime’s popular series Marrying Millions.

First Look: Darcey & Stacey's New Show!Don't miss the series premiere of "Darcey & Stacey" Sunday, August 16 at 10PM ET/PT. Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TLC Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TLC 2020-07-21T19:44:58Z

The following is a list of all August 2020 TV premiere dates for most major shows on most major networks and streaming platforms. I will continue to update this article throughout the month as more shows are announced or rescheduled, but if I missed anything or the premiere time/date changes, feel free to shoot me an email and I will gladly update the post.

Note: the list below only consists of new series premieres, docu-series air dates, mid-season premieres, TV specials and awards ceremonies, and does NOT include made-for-TV original movies, stand-alone documentaries or stand-up comedy specials airing throughout the month. We focus strictly on TV series, specials and events.

Here’s what’s coming to TV in August 2020 (times are listed in Eastern and Central time):

Sunday, August 2, 2020

3/2 AM: Connected – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: The Real Housewives of Potomac – Bravo, Season 5

Bravo, Season 5 9/8 PM: Taskmaster – The CW, Series Premiere

– The CW, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: The Osbournes Want to Believe – Travel, Series Premiere

Monday, August 3, 2020

3/2 AM: The Fugitive – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Immigration Nation – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards – Logo, Special

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

3/2 AM: Mystery Lab – Netflix, Series Premiere

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

3/2 AM: World’s Most Wanted – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: Catfish: The TV Show – MTV, Season 9

– MTV, Season 9 9/8 PM: Big Brother – CBS, Season 22

– CBS, Season 22 10/9 PM: Marrying Millions – Lifetime, Season 2

Thursday, August 6, 2020

3/2 AM: Hitmen – Peacock, Series Premiere

– Peacock, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Star Trek: Lower Decks – CBS All Access, Series Premiere

Friday, August 7, 2020

3/2 AM: Nailed It! Mexico – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: Selling Sunset – Netflix, Season 3

– Netflix, Season 3 3/2 AM: Wizards: Tales of Arcadia – Netflix, Series Premiere

Sunday, August 9, 2020

10/9: We Hunt Together – Showtime, Series Premiere

Monday, August 10, 2020

3/2 AM: Game On: A Comedy Crossover – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Mapleworth Murders – Quibi, Series Premiere

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

10/9 PM: Doubling Down With the Derricos – TLC, Series Premiere

– TLC, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles – HBO, Season 15

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

3/2 AM: (Un)well – Netflix, Series Premiere

Thursday, August 13, 2020

3/2 AM: Five Bedrooms – Peacock, Series Premiere

– Peacock, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Infinity Train – HBO Max, Series Premiere

Friday, August 14, 2020

3/2 AM: Ted Lasso – Apple TV, Series Premiere

– Apple TV, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Teenage Bounty Hungers – Netflix, Series Premiere

Sunday, August 16, 2020

8/7 PM: The Circus – Showtime, Season 5

– Showtime, Season 5 9/8 PM: Lovecraft Country – HBO, Series Premiere

– HBO, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Darcey and Stacey – TLC, Series Premiere

Monday, August 17, 2020

3/2 AM: Punk’d – Quibi, Season 2

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

3/2 AM: Demarcus Family Rules – Netflix, Series Premiere

Thursday, August 20, 2020

3/2 AM: Singletown – HBO Max, Series Premire

Friday, August 21, 2020

3/2 AM: Hoops – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Lucifer – Netflix, Season 5

– Netflix, Season 5 8/7 PM: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue – VH1, Series Premiere

Saturday, August 22, 2020

8/7 PM: Love in the Time of Corona – Freeform, Special

Sunday, August 23, 2020

9/8 PM: The Chi – Showtime, Season 2

– Showtime, Season 2 10/9 PM: The Vow – HBO, Series Premiere

Monday, August 24, 2020

3/2 AM: Reno 911 – Quibi, Season 8

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

3/2 AM: Emily’s Wonder Lab – Netflix, Series Premiere

Thursday, August 27, 2020

3/2 AM: Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness – HBO Max, Series Premiere

Friday, August 28, 2020

3/2 AM: I Am a Killer – Netflix, Series Premiere

Sunday, August 30, 2020

9/8 PM: 2020 VMAs – MTV, Special

– MTV, Special 9/8 PM: Love Fraud – Showtime, Series Premiere

Keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Cast Net Worth: How Much Money Do The Stars Make?

