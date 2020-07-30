What Time & Date Is ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 on Netflix?

It’s almost time for The Umbrella Academy Season 2 to release on Netflix. But what time and date can you start watching? The new season is releasing sooner than you might think.
All the Episodes Will Be Released at the Same Time on Friday, July 31
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 releases at 3:01 a.m. Eastern on Friday, July 31, 2020. This is the time that most Netflix series premiere. So that means any time you visit Netflix on Friday, July 31 after 3:01 a.m. Eastern, the series will be available to you.
Here’s a look at some of the other release times, depending on where you live:
Release Times in the U.S. (July 31)
12:01 a.m. Pacific
1:01 a.m. Mountain
2:01 a.m. Central
3:01 a.m. Eastern
10:01 p.m. Honolulu (July 30)
11:01 p.m. Alaska (July 30)
Netflix releases its episodes all at once, so all of the episodes for The Umbrella Academy Season 2 will be released simultaneously. They’ll also be released at the same time all around the country and the world. So West coast viewers won’t be watching the episodes later than East coast viewers, for example. Everyone gets the entire season at the same time.
Here Are Some Previews for Season 2
Here’s a trailer that Netflix released for Season 2.
Netflix also released the opening scene for you to enjoy before the episode premieres.
The Umbrella Cast got together on video to chat about the upcoming season with Entertainment Weekly.
The dance scene from Season 1 was a fan favorite. There will be more fun music scenes in Season 2.
The cast for the series includes Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, and new cast members Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, Marin Ireland, Kris Holden-Ried, Jason Bryden, Tom Sinclair, and more.
Spoilers are below for Season 1.
Here’s a quick recap of where we left off when Season 1 ended. The last episode of the season (Episode 10″ was called “The White Violin.”
The episode started with a flashback that showed Reginald Hargreeves living on a different planet, comforting a woman (maybe his wife) as she died from an illness. There are spaceships and he has a jar of small-firefly-bright-light beings that he releases just before he leaves his homeworld, whatever that may be. Some have speculated that those light beings represent the 43 children all born on the same day with powers. Others think that maybe he was in Earth’s future in that scene and the ships were taking him back in time. It’s really not clear.
Vanya is locked up after she seriously wounds Allison, upon realizing that she can turn sound into a deadly power. She eventually breaks out of the soundproof room and destroys their home, killing Mom and Pogo as she leaves. This is when her siblings realize she’s the cause of the apocalypse, not Harold Jenkins.
The Umbrella Academy group have several fights against agents sent by the Commission (the group that enforces time travel.) Meanwhile, the Handler gives Hazel and Cha Cha the assignment of protecting Vanya until the apocalypse happens in exchange for a clean slate. Hazel’s not really on board though and he tries to kill Cha Cha in a car crash.
His girlfriend Agnes was being held captive in a hotel room, but the Handler gets in between Hazel and his attempt at freeing Agnes. Hazel shoots the Handler in the head.
Klaus, meanwhile, taps into more powers — the ability to help Ben manifest in corporeal form. This is because he’s been sober, so now he can reach a new level in his abilities.
Diego is able to confront Cha Cha, who killed Detective Eudora Patch. He spared Cha Cha’s life after winning the fight.
After her concert, as Vanya is gaining more and more power, Allison considers shooting her in the head. Rather than doing this, she shoots next to Vanya’s head to break her concentration so they can escape. Vanya passes out, but all the energy she was building up escapes from her chest and hits the moon. The moon explodes and rains down pieces onto the Earth, causing the apocalypse they were all trying to avoid. Five gathers everyone together to travel back in time and try to stop the apocalypse at an earlier point in history.
READ NEXT: What’s the Deal with the Buzzing Fly on ‘The Boys’?