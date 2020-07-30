What Time & Date Is ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 on Netflix?

It’s almost time for The Umbrella Academy Season 2 to release on Netflix. But what time and date can you start watching? The new season is releasing sooner than you might think.

All the Episodes Will Be Released at the Same Time on Friday, July 31

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 releases at 3:01 a.m. Eastern on Friday, July 31, 2020. This is the time that most Netflix series premiere. So that means any time you visit Netflix on Friday, July 31 after 3:01 a.m. Eastern, the series will be available to you.

Here’s a look at some of the other release times, depending on where you live:

Release Times in the U.S. (July 31)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (July 30)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (July 30)

Netflix releases its episodes all at once, so all of the episodes for The Umbrella Academy Season 2 will be released simultaneously. They’ll also be released at the same time all around the country and the world. So West coast viewers won’t be watching the episodes later than East coast viewers, for example. Everyone gets the entire season at the same time.

Here Are Some Previews for Season 2

Here’s a trailer that Netflix released for Season 2.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 | Official Trailer | NetflixSame weird family. New weird problems. The Umbrella Academy returns on July 31. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 183 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix https://youtube.com/Netflix Blasted back in time to 1960s Dallas, the scattered siblings build new lives for themselves — until a new doomsday threat pulls them back together. 2020-07-08T14:00:02Z

Netflix also released the opening scene for you to enjoy before the episode premieres.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 | Opening Scene | NetflixWhat the hell did they do now? Watch an explosive opening scene from The Umbrella Academy season 2. Dropping into your timeline on Netflix July 31. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 | Opening Scene | Netflix https://youtube.com/Netflix Blasted back in time to 1960s Dallas, the scattered siblings build new lives for themselves — until a new doomsday threat pulls them back together. 2020-07-29T13:00:00Z

The Umbrella Cast got together on video to chat about the upcoming season with Entertainment Weekly.

The Umbrella Academy Cast: Ellen Page, Aidan Gallagher, Robert Sheehan, More | Entertainment WeeklySteven Blackman, Ellen Page, Aidan Gallagher, Robert Sheehan, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Justin H. Min of Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy' break down what you can expect in season 2. Subscribe to EW ►► http://bit.ly/EWSubscribe Watch interviews with your favorite celebrities from the world of entertainment. What was it like for Brad Pitt to work with Leonardo DiCaprio, what does Scarlett Johansson have to say about Black Widow, and much more: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJrTdKdDFMcOEDXcopc1nG6r6P7rHcF5T Find out about the latest news updates on all things entertainment. The biggest show launches, cast reveals, Hollywood scoop and the most popular movie announcements all in one place: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJrTdKdDFMcOD2Izg66tCC0cnPbhcSxJq Be the first to see our newest cover story reveals and exclusive features. We’ll give you a look at some of the biggest blockbusters, from the newest Marvel and DC movies, to Outlander and Supernatural: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJrTdKdDFMcNZVXrlhmmdA2lZhT6OS1TY CONNECT WITH Web: http://www.ew.com/ Twitter: http://bit.ly/Twitter_EW Facebook: http://bit.ly/Facebook_EW Instagram: http://bit.ly/Instagram_EW Snapchat: http://bit.ly/Snapchat_EW Pinterest: http://bit.ly/Pinterest_EW ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY is your pass to Hollywood’s most creative minds and most fascinating stars. With sharp insight and unparalleled access, we keep you plugged into pop culture. The Umbrella Academy Cast: Ellen Page, Aidan Gallagher, Robert Sheehan, More | Entertainment Weekly https://www.youtube.com/user/ew 2020-07-29T16:37:57Z

The dance scene from Season 1 was a fan favorite. There will be more fun music scenes in Season 2.

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY "Dance Scene" (2019) Netflix TV SeriesTHE UMBRELLA ACADEMY "Dance Scene" (Clip 2019) Netflix TV Series © 2019 – Netflix Comedy, Kids, Family and Animated Film, Blockbuster, Action Cinema, Blockbuster, Scifi Movie or Fantasy film, Drama… We keep you in the know! Subscribe now to catch the best movie trailers 2017 and the latest official movie trailer, film clip, scene, review, interview. 2019-03-05T17:57:40Z

The cast for the series includes Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, and new cast members Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, Marin Ireland, Kris Holden-Ried, Jason Bryden, Tom Sinclair, and more.

Spoilers are below for Season 1.

Here’s a quick recap of where we left off when Season 1 ended. The last episode of the season (Episode 10″ was called “The White Violin.”

The episode started with a flashback that showed Reginald Hargreeves living on a different planet, comforting a woman (maybe his wife) as she died from an illness. There are spaceships and he has a jar of small-firefly-bright-light beings that he releases just before he leaves his homeworld, whatever that may be. Some have speculated that those light beings represent the 43 children all born on the same day with powers. Others think that maybe he was in Earth’s future in that scene and the ships were taking him back in time. It’s really not clear.

Vanya is locked up after she seriously wounds Allison, upon realizing that she can turn sound into a deadly power. She eventually breaks out of the soundproof room and destroys their home, killing Mom and Pogo as she leaves. This is when her siblings realize she’s the cause of the apocalypse, not Harold Jenkins.

The Umbrella Academy group have several fights against agents sent by the Commission (the group that enforces time travel.) Meanwhile, the Handler gives Hazel and Cha Cha the assignment of protecting Vanya until the apocalypse happens in exchange for a clean slate. Hazel’s not really on board though and he tries to kill Cha Cha in a car crash.

His girlfriend Agnes was being held captive in a hotel room, but the Handler gets in between Hazel and his attempt at freeing Agnes. Hazel shoots the Handler in the head.

Klaus, meanwhile, taps into more powers — the ability to help Ben manifest in corporeal form. This is because he’s been sober, so now he can reach a new level in his abilities.

Diego is able to confront Cha Cha, who killed Detective Eudora Patch. He spared Cha Cha’s life after winning the fight.

After her concert, as Vanya is gaining more and more power, Allison considers shooting her in the head. Rather than doing this, she shoots next to Vanya’s head to break her concentration so they can escape. Vanya passes out, but all the energy she was building up escapes from her chest and hits the moon. The moon explodes and rains down pieces onto the Earth, causing the apocalypse they were all trying to avoid. Five gathers everyone together to travel back in time and try to stop the apocalypse at an earlier point in history.

READ NEXT: What’s the Deal with the Buzzing Fly on ‘The Boys’?