Is UPS Delivery Open on 4th of July 2020? Are Services Running?

Happy Independence Day weekend! Many businesses and federal institutions observed the 4th of July holiday on Friday as a paid day off for workers. UPS was among those that remained open for July 2. However, according to the UPS 2020 Holiday Operations Schedule, UPS delivery is NOT running on Saturday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

Here’s what you need to know:

UPS Express Critical Is the Only Service Available On the 4th of July

The United Parcel Service operated under its regular business hours on Friday, July 3, for package pickup and delivery. The only exception was its freight service, which was closed for the day. Deliveries were only available if made in advance.

UPS explained on its website that nearly all of its services would be closed in observance of the 4th of July holiday, including delivery, pickup and freight. Some UPS Store locations were also closed. Those that remained open were expected to operate under modified hours and customers were encouraged to check with their local location for exact hours. Find UPS store locations here.

The only service operating as normal on Independence Day was UPS Express Critical, which is typically available 365 days a year. What is this service? According to UPS, the service provides a “broad range of urgent transportation options ranging from lightweight to heavyweight shipments around the world.” Companies that use this service are typically moving time-sensitive shipments and specialized equipment. The shipping company encouraged customers to call 1-800-714-8779 for specific questions.

If you’re expecting a package in the mail, many customers will have to wait until Monday, July 6, for it to arrive. According to the UPS website, weekend delivery for residential customers is available only in eligible locations. In some areas, Sunday delivery is available through a partnership with the U.S. Postal Service.

According to its 2020 holiday schedule, UPS also suspends most of its services on:

New Year’s Day

Easter

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Increased Demand Amid COVID-19 Has Caused Shipping Delays

The coronavirus has prompted shipping and delivery delays over the past several weeks. KGO-TV in San Francisco reported seeing hundreds of people lining up at UPS distribution centers in early July demanding to know why their packages had not yet been delivered. UPS suggested in a statement that increased demand had strained resources.

In normal times, deliveries to residences make up only half of the shipping company’s volume, with businesses encompassing the other half. Right now, homes account for 70% of deliveries. UPS workers drive more miles and have, on average, 15% more stops when delivering to homes instead of businesses, KTVU-TV reported.

In March, the company suspended its UPS Service Guarantee. That program issued refunds or credits if an item was not delivered on time. The company explained on its website, “The majority of our services continue with the same expected delivery timeframes our customers have come to expect. While we have suspended our Service Guarantee in light of overall Coronavirus uncertainties, we remain committed to providing timely and reliable service.”

