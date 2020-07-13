Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter Briana Culberson Expecting Third Child

Former Real Housewives of Orange County member Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter, Briana Culberson, is expecting her third child. In an April 10, 2020, Instagram post, husband Ryan Culberson announced the pregnancy with a clever photo of a collection of safety pins, which was meant to represent their family. One of the safety pins had a smaller safety pin within it, meant to represent the pregnancy. The caption read, “With all the bad news going on in the world hopefully this brings a smile to your face (even if it’s behind a mask). November can’t come soon enough!”

In another Instagram post on May 24, 2020, Culberson announced the gender…and it’s a boy! Due in November, the new baby will join siblings Troy, 7, and Owen, 5. The couple wed in 2011 and currently reside in North Carolina.

Grandmother Vicki Gunvalson seems to be over the moon about the arrival of her third grandchild. Gunvalson re-posted the April pregnancy announcement on her Instagram page, writing the caption, “Couldn’t be more excited to announce #3 is on its way. Congratulations Briana and Ryan.” Gunvalson also shared an ultrasound video on June 11 via Instagram, writing, “In the midst of all this unrest and sadness in the world, having Briana send me this video today makes it all seem better. Baby boy #3 is growing and moving around. Looking forward to seeing her next week.”

There’s Another Exciting Addition To The Culberson Family

With the new baby due in November, the Culberson’s are welcoming yet another addition to the family, a service dog named Bristol. In a June 18, 2020, Instagram post, Ryan Culberson shared a picture of the sweet pup with the caption, “So happy to announce @bristol_the_servicedog from @labsforliberty will be joining our family in the near future! This is the same pup from the Feb post and yes she’s a service dog. 🇺🇸 #suchablessing”

According to Bravo, the dog is an Italian mastiff. The couple found Bristol through an organization called Labs For Liberty, which provides service dogs to veterans, according to their website. Culberson served in the Marine Corps, according to Bravo.

The Couple Recently Embarked On A Weightloss Journey

Recently, the Culberson’s have had a lot to celebrate. In a November 19, 2019, Instagram post, Ryan Culberson revealed that the couple had lost a combined 128 pounds from following a ketogenic diet. In the caption, Culberson shared, “No fads, workouts, or magic pills just a consistent Keto lifestyle!” According to People, Briana Culberson was diagnosed with Lupus in 2016 and almost had her leg amputated due to complications from the illness in 2018.

Vicki Gunvalson has also shared that grandsons Troy and Owen Culberson have been learning about food through their parent’s lifestyle choices. “They’re aware of packaged food, sugars, eating real vegetables, real meat, and little sauces,” Gunvalson told OK in September 2019. “Everything is sugar-free in their home, and it works.”

