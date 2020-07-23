Comic-Con July 23, 2020 Schedule & Times: How to Watch Online

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 is celebrating its 51st year in a unique way this weekend. The event is happening completely online, and people are allowed to attend SDCC panels for free. There are a lot of great things you’ll want to tune in for on Thursday, July 23. Here’s a look at the schedule for today, along with links to the videos of the big events.

Read on to see the TV and movie panels happening today, along with videos where live streams will be played. You can see the full schedule, including panels on additional topics, here.

Note that the links below for YouTube videos won’t have working videos until right before the event starts, and they’ll be labeled as “private” beforehand. If for any reason any of the links don’t work, you can find their corresponding Comic-Con pages on the directory here. Just search for the panel you’re interested in and look for the “Watch When Available” link on the page.

Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel

10 a.m. Pacific (1 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/JDGNY8EosSI

The event will be moderated by Deadline’s senior editor, Dominic Patten. The event will include the cast of Star Trek: Discovery reading the Season 2 finale.

We’ll also see cast from Star Trek: Strange New World.

In addition, Mike McMahan (showrunner for Star Trek: Lower Decks) will give an extended first look of the first episode and moderate a discussion with the cast.

Patrick Stewart and other cast members of Star Trek: Picard will also come together to discuss the first season.

X-Men Fandom Surprise Party

10 a.m. Pacific (1 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/8_Rt8IY3iS0

“They thought it was just going to be a pajama party where they’d reminisce about their mutant pride, instead these X-Men influencers, podcasters, and cosplayers experience the surprise of their lives with drop in visits by surprise celebrity guests from the X-Men universe.”

Solar Opposites

11 a.m. Pacific (2 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/bQhfYSj4Lrg

“Join Justin Roiland (“Korvo”), Thomas Middleditch (“Terry”), Sean Giambrone (“Yumyulack”), Mary Mack (“Jesse”), and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel for all things Solar Opposites including an exclusive clip from the upcoming second season!”

Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers

12 p.m. Pacific (3 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/2GYiDEnX7gw

This is a new supernatural horror comedy, and the panel features Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead), Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz), James Serafinowicz (Sick Note), and Nat Saunders (Sick Note). They’ll discuss making the series and will answer questions.

Cartoon Network Studios First Look

12 p.m. Pacific (3 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/h8OytvfKn0A

They’re dishing out special announcements and exclusive clips from Apple & Onion, Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie, Craig of the Creek, Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Victor and Valentino, and We Bare Bears The Movie.

Duncanville

12 p.m. Pacific (3 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/P3_7BhUifz8

Executive producers Mike & Julie Scully, executive producer and star, Amy Poehler, along with stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa discuss their favorite moments from the season and what they’re excited for in the upcoming second season; returning next Spring on FOX.

A Look Inside ‘Marvel’s 616’ on Disney+

1 p.m. Pacific (4 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/_dqPLYpDoNs

“Marvel’s 616 explores how Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators exist within the “world outside your window.” Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Join directors Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer, and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman as they discuss the making of this Disney+ original anthology series with moderator Angélique Roché.”

Amazon Prime Video: Utopia

1 p.m. Pacific (4 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/5v6D4TPfV9w

This eight-episode thriller about comic fans who discover a graphic novel conspiracy is real is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. This panel features series stars and the executive producer participating in a Q&A.

His Dark Materials Virtual Panel and Q&A Session

1 p.m. Pacific (4 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/YlbY48UsIfM

This panel features executive producers and cast members discussing the hit series.

“Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, HBO/BBC’s His Dark Materials concluded its debut season in December. Join executive producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne, as well as cast members Dafne Keen (Lyra), Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Coulter), Ariyon Bakare (Lord Boreal), Amir Wilson (Will Parry), Andrew Scott (John Parry), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby) in a virtual panel discussion about the hit drama series which will be moderated by award-winning journalist Stacey Wilson Hunt.”

Amazon Prime Video: Upload

2 p.m. Pacific (5 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/aXtiv76Y1ZQ

“Creator, executive producer and director Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) and stars Robbie Amell (Code 8), Andy Allo (Pitch Perfect 3), Kevin Bigley (Undone), Allegra Edwards (New Girl), and Zainab Johnson (American Koko) discuss how they brought this futuristic comedy to life, share behind-the-scenes details from season one, and tease what fans can expect in season two. The panel will be moderated by Engadget’s Cherlynn Low. Upload season one is a ten-episode, half-hour, sci-fi comedy that takes place in the near future, where people can be “Uploaded” into a virtual afterlife of their choice.”

The New Mutants

2 p.m. Pacific (5 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/jGcU0JKAL5U

“Writer/Director Josh Boone and the cast of Twentieth Century Studios and Marvel Entertainment’s The New Mutants, including Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga discuss the upcoming original horror-thriller moderated by Ira Madison III.”

Syfy: Untold Tales of Todd McFarlane

2 p.m. Pacific (5 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/yScZQKSWZUE

Todd McFarlane is the subject of the brand new Syfy Wire documentary film, Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won’t. Marc Silvestri and J. Scott Campbell join McFarlane on a panel.

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Close Enough

3 p.m. Pacific (6 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/KOnEv0-Uxrc

“JG Quintel, creator of the Emmy Award-winning Regular Show discusses his new HBO Max series Close Enough with a panel and table read. Close Enough is a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates all living together on the east-side of Los Angeles.” Cast members will join in the discussion.

NBC’s Superstore

3 p.m. Pacific (6 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/1zb4FOvv5R8

“The cast and showrunners of Superstore come together for a fun-filled hour stocked with their favorite shared moments over the past five years. Watch the cast celebrate Comic-Con from home, and treat fans with what to expect when the series returns next season on NBC. You never know what surprises are in store! Cast members Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi will all join the conversation, along with showrunners Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green.”

The Boys Season 2

3 p.m. Pacific (6 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/xOIqjCj-ADs

Executive producer and the series stars come together for a behind-the-scenes look at season two.

“Join executive producer Eric Kripke, along with series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Aya Cash, with moderator Aisha Tyler, for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming second season of The Boys. Executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will also make a special appearance. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.”

ThunderCats Roar

3 p.m. Pacific (6 p.m. Eastern)

“ThunderCats are loose and they’re heading to Comic-Con@Home! Join ThunderCats Roar producers Victor Courtright and Marly Halpern-Graser along with Chris Jai Alex, Erica Lindbeck, Patrick Seitz, and Max Mittelman from the voice cast for a roaring Q&A session covering this new sci-fi action-comedy series. ThunderCats Roar is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and currently airs on Cartoon Network.

The Blacklist Draws on Animation to Complete Season 7 Amid COVID

4 p.m. Pacific (7 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/5OiZI1aXOuI

“NBC’s The Blacklist series creator/executive producer Jon Bokenkamp, executive producer John Eisendrath, series stars Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressler), and Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), will be joined by Proof, Inc’s visualization supervisors Adam Coglan and Matt Perrin to discuss how they stepped up to the challenge of completing the season with partial animation after production was shut down due to the pandemic. Moderated by Philiana Ng, senior editor, Entertainment Tonight.”

Van Helsing Season 4

5 p.m. Pacific (7 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/Sq53NAkDSkY

“This panel will answer some fan questions, find out where Vanessa Van Helsing is, and take a closer look at her epic meeting with The Dark One in Metamorphosis. They will also discuss what it was like filming overseas, the challenges we’ve faced during COVID-19, and how Van Helsing is getting back on track for Season 5.”

Dispatches from Middle Earth

6 p.m. Pacific (9 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/q_aGjtBhPsg

This panel will not only talk about the new book from John Garth, but it will also update viewers on the status of filming for the new Amazon series and what might affect production.

Mystery Science Theater 3000: A Panel Panorama

6 p.m. Pacific (9 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/E_cL3l76EwM

A discussion with the creator and former cast members, along with a Q&A.

Shudder: Horror is Queen

6 p.m. Pacific (9 p.m. Eastern)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/DRGOmWwYu0U

“Discover why horror cinema is (and always has been) queer with Sam Wineman (The Quiet Room), director of Shudder’ s upcoming documentary on LGBTQ horror film history, and a panel of leading voices: Nay Bever (co-host, Attack of the Queerwolf podcast), Bryan Fuller (creator, Hannibal), Don Mancini (creator of the Child’ s Play franchise), Lachlan Watson (actor, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and, serving as moderator, writer Jordan Crucchiola.”

