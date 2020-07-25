WATCH: ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Sneak Peek Video & Spoilers

During an Adult Swim Con live stream on July 24, Dan Harmon answered a number of questions about Rick and Morty Season 5. The live stream team also shared a first look at a cold open from the new season. Although the animation isn’t complete, it gives you an idea of what one of the episode openers is going to look like.

This article will have minor spoilers from Season 5 in the cold open video and in some quotes from Harmon from the Adult Swim Con event, and some minor spoilers about Season 6 too.

The Rick and Morty Adult Swim Con event featured Dan Harmon, Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer Grammer watching classic Rick and Morty clips and answering questions live. Fans also got to see a sneak peek of Season 5. Unfortunately, Justin Roiland was not part of this event.

You can watch the cold open below.

FIRST LOOK: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swimSeason 5 sneak peek of #rickandmorty at #AdultSwimCon SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at http://www.adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force and many more. And check out the Live Stream, our block of live, interactive shows every weekday: http://www.adultswim.com/streams Connect with Adult Swim Online: Download the APPS: http://www.adultswim.com/apps/ Visit Adult Swim WEBSITE: http://www.adultswim.com Like Adult Swim on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/ASFacebook Follow Adult Swim on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/ASTweet Follow Adult Swim on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/adultswim 2020-07-25T01:00:06Z

So it looks like at least one episode is going to focus on Rick’s new-to-us nemesis named Mr. Nimbus. And we’ll also learn that Jessica had feelings for Morty all along.

Harmon revealed a few additional spoilers about Season 5 and Season 6.

He mentioned that there may be a path to friendship developing between Rick and Jerry.

Harmon also shared that Season 6 might have some “Clone Beth” fireworks.

During the live stream, Harmon also said that we won’t be seeing the talking cat from Season 4 in either Season 5 or Season 6.

“I’m always talking about the possibilities,” Harmon said. “…(But) I forgot about the cat. … We’re almost done writing Season 6. That cat’s gone, man.”

He also answered a question about Rick and Morty’s original family, noting that there were no current plans to bring them back in the next two seasons, or to feature Morty’s Mind Blowers again in the next two seasons. But there’s still a lot of room for things to happen in the seasons after that.

So the great news is that not only is Season 5 moving along well, but the writing for Season 6 is almost completed too. Harmon shared that they’re completely done writing Season 5, but are still having Zoom edit sessions to finalize the Season 5 finale.

‘Rick and Morty’ Has 60 More Episodes in Its Deal with Adult Swim

After this season, we’ll likely have six more seasons of the show. Adult Swim signed a big deal for Rick and Morty. After Season 3, Adult Swim signed on for 70 more episodes of the show. That announcement was made in May 2018. Adult Swim confirmed with Heavy in a statement at the time: “Adult Swim has made a long-term overall deal with the creators that will include 70 new episodes of the critically acclaimed series…”

So after Season 4, we still have 60 more episodes left to enjoy according to the deal Adult Swim signed for the show. This means that there will likely be five more 10-episode seasons of Rick and Morty.

Thanks to the deal with Adult Swim, fans won’t likely wait as long for new seasons of Rick and Morty as fans had to previous years. Up until now, we haven’t had a lot of new information on Season 5 and what to expect. But now fans know that the season is moving along at a good pace, and Season 6 is making great progress too.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates