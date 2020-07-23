Comic-Con at Home ‘Star Trek’ Panels: How to Watch Online

This year, San Diego Comic-Con is hosting Comic-Con at Home, due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, you’ll be able to watch the Star Trek panels today for free. Here’s a look at what’s happening, when, and how to watch online.

Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel

First up is a Star Trek Universe Virtual panel at 10 a.m. Pacific (1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central.) This is the big event of the day, although other Star Trek panels will also happen later.

You can watch on YouTube at this link: https://youtu.be/JDGNY8EosSI. An embedded video is also included below, but it won’t work until the panel begins. If for any reason there’s a glitch and the video doesn’t play, you can also go to Comic-Con’s direct Star Trek page here.

The event will be moderated by Deadline’s senior editor, Dominic Patten. It will include the cast of Star Trek: Discovery reading the Season 2 finale, and we’ll also see the cast from Star Trek: Strange New World. In addition, Mike McMahan (showrunner for Star Trek: Lower Decks) will give an extended first look of the first episode and moderate a discussion with the cast. Patrick Stewart and other cast members of Star Trek: Picard will also come together to discuss the first season. The event will be one hour long.

Here’s the full description.

Star Trek broke barriers when it first premiered more than 50 years ago, inspiring people of all walks of life by championing cultural diversity, scientific advancement, and the exploration of new frontiers. Today, this legacy carries on through the Star Trek series on CBS All Access, where Starfleet and new characters alike take on exciting missions and explore uncharted areas of the universe while keeping true to the ideals of “Star Trek” that society needs now more than ever. Join us as we virtually bring together the casts and producers from Star Trek: Discovery, new animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Picard. Dominic Patten, Deadline’s senior editor, moderates the overall “Star Trek Universe” panels with an introduction and discussion with Secret Hideout executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin who give a glimpse of what’s ahead in the ever-expanding franchise. The cast of Star Trek: Discovery reprises their roles in a virtual table read of the season two finale “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2.” Cast scheduled to appear, include Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), Tig Notaro (Commander Jett Reno), Alan Van Sprang (Captain Leland), Jayne Brook (Admiral Katrina Cornwall), and the Discovery Bridge crew Emily Coutts (Lt. Detmer), Oyin Oladejo (Lt. J.G. Owosekun), Patrick Kwok-Choon (Lt. Rhys), Ronnie Rowe Jr. (Lt. J.G. Bryce), Sara Mitich (Lt. Nilsson), and upcoming Start Trek: Strange New World stars Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Spock), alongside Star Trek: Discovery executive producer and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise and executive producer Olatunde Osunsanmi, who also directed the season two finale.Act one of the table read will make its world premiere at Comic-Con@Home followed by a brief cast Q&A. Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the upcoming animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks, which premieres Thursday, August 6 on CBS All Access, will debut an exclusive extended first look from the premiere episode. McMahan also moderates a fun discussion with the Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos, including “Ensign Beckett Mariner” voiced by Tawny Newsome, “Ensign Brad Boimler” voiced by Jack Quaid, “Ensign Tendi” voiced by Noël Wells, and “Ensign Rutherford” voiced by Eugene Cordero and the ship’s bridge crew including “Captain Carol Freeman” voiced by Dawnn Lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom” voiced by Jerry O’Connell, “Lieutenant Shaxs” voiced by Fred Tatasciore, and “Doctor T’Ana: voiced by Gillian Vigman. Patrick Stewart and the lively cast of the hit original series Star Trek: Picard, come together (virtually) for the first time post-finale to discuss the critically acclaimed first season. Cast members scheduled to appear includes Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), and Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios) along with special guest stars Brent Spiner (Data/Dr. Soong), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi).

This isn’t the only Star Trek-themed event today.

All the Starfleet Ladies: Then and Now

This event starts at 12 p.m. Pacific (3 p.m. Eastern.)

You can watch on YouTube at this link. An embedded video is also included below, but it won’t work until the panel begins. If for any reason there’s a glitch and the video doesn’t play, you can also go to Comic-Con’s Star Trek page here to watch.

The description for the event reads:

From Uhura to Janeway to Burnham, Star Trek has a rich history of portraying complex, powerful female-identifying characters. How do Star Trek authors perceive their role in continuing this legacy in their Star Trek novels? Join Una McCormack (author of Picard: The Last Best Hope), Swapna Krishna (space, tech, and pop culture journalist), author Cassandra Rose Clarke, LJ Jackson (publicity manager at Saga Press), and moderator Kendra James (editor at StarTrek.com), as they examine the ladies of Star Trek from its inception to the present.

LGBTQ Characters on Television: What’s Next?

While not a Star Trek panel specifically, this features Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp from Star Trek: Discovery as one of the guests. The event starts at 5 p.m. Pacific (8 p.m. Eastern.)

You can watch on YouTube at this link. An embedded video is also included below, but it won’t work until the panel begins. If for any reason there’s a glitch and the video doesn’t play, you can also go to Comic-Con’s Star Trek page here to watch.

The Science of Star Trek: Three Generations of Advice

This panel starts at 5 p.m. Pacific (8 p.m. Eastern.)

You can watch on YouTube at this link. An embedded video is also included below, but it won’t work until the panel begins. If for any reason there’s a glitch and the video doesn’t play, you can also go to Comic-Con’s Star Trek page here to watch.

The description reads:

From transporters to “tech the tech” to spore drives, Star Trek led in filmed TV sci-fi from its very birth DNA through its sequels with real and projected science, inspiring generations of astronauts and futurists like no other space franchise. And now, every titled science advisor for the Trek TV series since 1991 (season five of Star Trek: The Next Generation) joins “Dr. Trek” Larry Nemecek (Portal 47) to examine that legacy today: Has the old science-vs.-story tension evolved with savvier audiences? Zoom-ing in with answers and anecdotes are scientists-turned-writers Naren Shankar, advising seasons five and six of Star Trek: The Next Generation (now showrunner/executive producer on The Expanse), André Bormanis and his 19 total Trek seasons after that (now co-executive producer, The Orville), and Dr. Erin Macdonald (all six current Star Trek series shooting/in development).

