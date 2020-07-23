Comic-Con at Home’s ‘The Boys: Season 2’: How to Watch Online

This year, San Diego Comic-Con is hosting Comic-Con at Home due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, you’ll be able to watch the panel for The Boys Season 2 online today. Here’s a look at what’s happening, when, and how to watch online.

‘The Boys’ Panel Starts at 3 PM Pacific

The panel for The Boys Season 2 might be one of the panels that people are most interested in today for Comic-Con at Home. The panel begins at 3 p.m. Pacific (6 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Central.) It will last for one hour.

You can watch on YouTube at this link or in the video below. The video will say “private” until the event begins. If for any reason there’s a glitch and the video below doesn’t play, you can also go to Comic-Con’s The Boys page here to watch the panel online.

Here’s the official description for the panel:

Join executive producer Eric Kripke, along with series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Aya Cash, with moderator Aisha Tyler, for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming second season of The Boys. Executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will also make a special appearance. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.”

Expect to see updates shared on The Boys‘ social media channels too today.

Here’s a Season 2 teaser trailer that was shared on The Boys‘ official Facebook page.

For all Amazon Prime panels, including The Boys, you can also visit http://amazon.com/virtualcon to enjoy games, activities, and exclusive content related to the show. The direct page for finding The Boys activities is here. On that page, you can design a custom tote and shirt on the page.

Don’t miss the opportunity to interact with your favorite @PrimeVideo shows online at #AmazonVirtualCon! Visit https://t.co/VMsf9NAUZ1 anytime Thursday-Sunday to enjoy games, activities and exclusive content you can’t find anywhere else. pic.twitter.com/cPJHhCnwmp — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) July 22, 2020

Erik Kripke hinted that The Boys panel will include “exclusives and surprises.”

Season 2 Premieres September 4

The Boys premieres its second season on Amazon Prime on September 4. Executive Producer Seth Rogen confirmed the Season 2 renewal at San Diego Comic-Con last year, a week before the series’ first season premiered on Amazon, Inverse reported.

Season 2 was filming long before Season 1 ended, and it was finished by November 1. That’s why it’s not delayed due to the pandemic.

Back when Season 1 premiered, u/SuperSparkles on Reddit noted that they were filming up the street from where they work in Toronto on July 29, 2019. They also shared a video of the crew rehearsing a stunt, which you can watch here.

The series is based on the comic by Garth Ennis, who also brought us the very popular comic Preacher. In this series, superheroes are popular celebrities viewed almost like gods, but who are also beholden to companies like politicians are. It’s twisted and many of the superheroes have a lot of issues with ethics and morality. The cinematography for the show is top-notch and the plot is intriguing.

