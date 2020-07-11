What Happened to Bad Bunny? He Is in the Hospital for Appendicitis

News spread on social media that Puerto Rican trap artist Bad Bunny was in the hospital. What happened to Bad Bunny to land him there?

Telemundo confirmed that Bad Bunny had appendicitis. “Bad Bunny had an emergency appendicitis surgery yesterday. This is why he was taken into the hospital. He’s doing well and is currently recovering at the hospital,” said his publicist to Telemundo on July 10, 2020. Telemundo reported that Bad Bunny was taken to the hospital on July 9. The publicist told Telemundo that the singer is expected to recover and be fine.

The site, El Heraldo de Mexico, also gave some details about Bad Bunny’s health.

The site refers to him as a “Latin sensation of music,” and reported that Bad Bunny was in serious condition due to appendicitis, “which caused him to be admitted and operated on as an emergency.” It added that he was admitted to a hospital in the capital of Puerto Rico, where he was operated on. That site also reported that he’s expected to leave the hospital soon, though.

According to El Heraldo de Mexico, the singer was expected to be in the hospital for four days before being discharged.

Both of those sites cited “Noticentro” a television program on WAPA, which also reported that Bad Bunny is currently at Doctors Center Hospital in Puerto Rico; he had surgery an hour after arriving at the hospital, it says.

Bad Bunny Recently Became Only the Second Man to Ever Grace the Cover of Playboy

Things had been going well for Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) lately. According to Indy100, Playboy Magazine is featuring Bad Bunny on its cover. The only other man to have that honor was Playboy’s founder Hugh Hefner. It’s a digital cover.

Bad Bunny for Playboy Magazine. pic.twitter.com/Cpp7AqCav5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 8, 2020

He told journalist E.R. Pulgar, “I’ve been trying to make sure everybody feels part of the culture of reggaetón. I want to make sure they feel that they have someone there, that friend that can stand up for them.”

Playboy wrote with the cover photo on its Instagram page, “He has powers because he thinks differently and has a vision of the future beyond what others see.”

He told Playboy, “I think that sex is a giant world, and everyone is free to see it as they want and do it with whoever they want, however they want, with infinite possibilities.”

Fans Were Very Worried About Bad Bunny

not Bad Bunny in the hospital 😭 throw this whole year away pic.twitter.com/JuyNLu6yj4 — Maribel (@maribe1esquive1) July 11, 2020

Fans took to social media to voice how distraught they were at the news that Bad Bunny was in the hospital.

Bad bunny is in the hospital wtf — . (@krystal_meoww) July 11, 2020

“wait Bad Bunny was rushed to the hospital??? and nobody said anything????” wrote another fan. “Bad Bunny is apparently in the hospital. I can honestly say I truly HATE 2020!!!!” said another.

Bad Bunny is in the hospital right now for emergency surgery due to appendicitis 🥺 pic.twitter.com/JCOngQlkGB — sam (@sorryimsammm) July 11, 2020

Another woman voiced a similar sentiment. “Apparently Bad Bunny is in the hospital for some emergency surgery???? 2020 has been crazy enough we don’t need this bro,” she said.

“Bad Bunny is in the hospital?!?!?! Oh don’t f*ck with me. I cannot handle this kind of devastation!!!!” wrote another fan. “My mom didn’t want to text me Bad Bunny was in the hospital,” wrote another.

