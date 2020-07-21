When Did Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison Die?

Richard Harrison was known as “The Old Man” on History Channel’s Pawn Stars. He died in June 2018 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Harrison was 77 years old when he died and was known as the gruff old man at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, which is the subject of the show and is located in Las Vegas.

After his death, Pawn Stars star Austin “Chumlee” Russell spoke with TMZ and confirmed they knew the death was coming.

“We had kind of been preparing for it for a while now, and I spent quite a bit of time at his house this past week just knowing that it could be coming soon and I wanted to make sure I had plenty of time and memories left with him while he was still here,” he told the outlet.

Richard “Old Man” Harrison Died on June 25, 2018

Richard “Old Man” Harrison died on June 25, 2018 according to Rick Harrison.

“Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved,” the younger Harrison wrote. “He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad.”

He continued, saying that he was grateful for the time he got to experience with his father and said he lived a very full life/

“He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor,” he wrote at the time. “We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time.”

The History channel also put out a statement following Harrison’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the History and ‘Pawn Stars’ family,” History said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor. Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time.”

The Harrisons Opened Their Pawn Shop in 1989

Richard and Rick Harrison opened their Las Vegas pawn shop in 1989 and Pawn Stars debuted 20 years later in 2009 on History Channel. The series’ ratings continued to rise, and in its 15th season, it was the second-highest-rated reality show behind Jersey Shore.

Richard Harrison retired from the Navy in 1979 after enlisting at 17 years old. He was deployed for about 10 of those 20 years, and he told the Navy Times that he got out of service because “I had three teenage boys, and the wife couldn’t handle them.”

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Harrison left money to his wife, Joanne, and two of his three sons, leaving out Christopher.

“I would like to express my love and affection for Christopher Keith Harrison,” he wrote in the document. “however, for the purposes of this will, I have intentionally and with full knowledge failed to provide for him and his issue.”

New episodes of Pawn Stars airs on The History Channel on Mondays at 10 p.m.

READ NEXT: Is ‘Mountain Men’ Staged? Why Do Some Fans Think the History Channel Show is Fake?

