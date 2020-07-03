Where to Buy Fireworks Near Me Last Minute for the 4th of July 2020

Get the rundown on where to buy fireworks near you for the 4th of July last minute. What are your best options for your 2020 Independence Day celebration?

With the holiday upon us, some may be wondering where they can pick up some firecrackers, sparklers or major fireworks to set off for the occasion.

Fireworks are not legal in every state, but they are available and sold in many. The states that legally allow the sale of fireworks and they include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia. In turn, there are last-minute options for your 4th of July celebration. In turn, you may be wondering, “Where can I buy fireworks near me?” with many spending 4th of July at home, due to COVID-19, you may be trying to have your own celebration in your backyard.

Below find a list of some of the biggest places, websites and best stores where you can purchase fireworks. The list includes stores across the country, whether you are looking for some easy, last-minute options or just want to know where fireworks are available to pick up in your area.

Big Fireworks – Big Fireworks has a ton of store locations, from Washington to New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Oklahoma, Missori, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Florida. You can also purchase their products online.

Costco – Costco is one of the big box grocery stores that sells fireworks but they are closed on Independence Day. So, you’ll either have to buy your fireworks before or after the day. Not all locations sell fireworks, so be sure to check with your local store for availability. Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale also have fireworks available for purchase in certain locations. Both are open, but Sam’s Club will reportedly close early in the evening for the holiday.

Costco also has “Fireworks Worthy Food” up on its website, with complimentary recipes to patriotic food for the fourth.

CVS – CVS has many store locations that are selling fireworks. Whatever is left in stock will be available for purchase in participating locations.

Fireworks City – Fireworks City has locations in several different states, from Louisiana to Missouri to Tennessee. There are over 130 store locations to date. For information on each of the locations, you can search here. Here, you can find deals on how to get free fireworks with your Fireworks City purchases. Customers will receive FREE fireworks with every purchase, as the website states, “That’s right, you will receive FREE fireworks with every purchase. The more you spend, the more you get FREE!!! Once you spend $250, you will get to pick the free fireworks from our normal in-store inventory. Nobody else lets customers pick out their choice of free fireworks … If you are ordering online and your spend qualifies for free fireworks, you will be able to select your free items at pick-up.”

Fireworks Supermarket – Fireworks Supermarket allows you to order fireworks online in addition to buying them in the actual brick-and-mortar stores. They have locations in Alabama, West Virginia, Missouri, North Carolina, Indiana, Arkansas, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee … the list goes on and on. See what locations are near you here.

The website actually features tutorial videos about fireworks, information on how to shoot them off properly, and safety guidelines.

Hale Fireworks – This company has over 350 retail store locations across the United States. Oklahoma, Mississippi, Wisconsin and Texas are just some of the states where the stores can be found. Here is the Hale Fireworks store finder, to see what locations are near you. During the 4th of July season, over 350 locations are in operation. Off-season, approximately 125 are up and running.

Intergalactic Fireworks – This company has store locations but has a good selection on line for purchasing products. For those check out their stores, customers are required to wear face masks, as it states on the company website.

Phantom Fireworks – Phantom Fireworks is a huge retailer for fireworks. They have stores, stands, and tents positioned in every state in the country. They also have a wide variety of products to choose from. Find here search options for all of their locations and find the closest one to you.

Renaissance Fireworks – If you’re looking for Fireworks in the state of Minnesota, there are 22 tent locations of Renaissance Fireworks in the Twin Cities area. Find here the addresses to each of them. And, according to the Renaissance Fireworks website, the company offers 10% off discounts for military, as well as a buy one get one free special on certain products.

Shelton Fireworks – If you live in any of these towns, then you have a Shelton’s Fireworks warehouse store near you. Eagleville, Lancaster, Rockport and St. Francisville, Missouri. Burns Harbor, Covington, Porter, West Harrison, Richmond and Freemont, Indiana. Blacksburg and Fair Play, South Carolina. Cusseta and Robertsdale, Alabama.

ShopRite – Many supermarkets and gas stations carry fireworks for the Fourth of July and ShopRite is one of them. Some of the additional grocery and retail stores that carry fireworks for the holiday at participating locations include Big Lots, Safeway, Shopko, Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Dollar Tree, Publix, Dollar General, Kroger, and Harris Teeter. Availability may depend on state and laws in your area.

Sky King Fireworks – This retailer has showrooms in Indiana, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Find here the Sky King search option for all locations. Get the rundown on the current specials, as they’re available, here. Also, because of COVID-19, Sky King Fireworks has put forth new ways to shop and cleaning guidelines.

TNT Fireworks Supercenter – Find here all of the locations of the TNT Fireworks Supercenters, all over the U.S., as the company has stands, tents, and supercenters across the country. In addition, their products are sold at a variety of retailers, including Walmart, Walgreens, Party City, ShopRite, CVS, and Target. Find coupons for TNT Fireworks on their website here.

Walgreens – Walgreens stores sell fireworks at many of their locations in the United States, in states where fireworks sales are legal.

Walmart – This may come as a surprise to many but some Walmart stores sell fireworks. For example, as the laws on fireworks in New Jersey have become more lenient, according to NorthJersey.com, Walmart stores have been found carrying festive fireworks available for purchase. Walmart is also selling fireworks online via their website.

