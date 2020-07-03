Whitney Thore’s Friend Buddy Bell Celebrates Being Drug-Free

Buddy Bell, one Whitney Thore’s closest friends from My Big Fat Fabulous Life, took to Instagram on July 2 to celebrate three years of sobriety. The star struggled with drugs and alcohol, with his addiction being one of the main story lines in Seasons 4 and 5.

“Three years sober my dudes! I thought that a life without drugs and alcohol wouldn’t be a life worth living, but I’ve learned otherwise,” he wrote. “This recovery thing is the shit. I have the best friends in the world and I can finally hold my head up high. If you’re struggling, google “12 step groups near me.” There are people there who cannot wait to hear from you. Love!”

Thore celebrated with her friend, writing in the comment section, “Happy sober birthday! Love you!”

Thore Is Ending Her Social Media Break

Thore has recently came out of her social media hiatus after splitting from her ex-fiance, Chase Severino. The two weren’t quarantining together at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and then fans soon noticed that she deleted all his pictures from social media. Before the rumors got out of control, Thore disclosed they had broken up and that Severino was expecting a baby with another woman.

“Hey y’all. This is a really weird and uncomfortable thing to have to ‘announce’ on social media, but as I get more questions and hear more rumors, I figured it was time. Chase and I are no longer engaged,” she wrote on May 21.

“I’m not interested in anything hateful being directed toward anyone,” the body-positive activist continued. “I would ask for privacy for all involved as we move on and focus on the future.”

Thore Celebrated Gay Pride Month

Though she was silent for much of June, Thore made sure to post about Pride. “I know today is technically the last day of #pride (and I’m just kind of coming back to life + the internet after a long break), but being proud of the 🌈 community is something I celebrate all year long,” she wrote. “It was hard not to be able to celebrate this year, but I was not about to let these pride outfits for Neeshi + me go to waste!”

I’m proud to be an ally. I’m proud of my LGBTQIA+ friends and followers. I’m grateful that I have freedom to love whoever I want and the freedom for that to change. I’m grateful for the amazing people this community has raised and the joy that this community has brought to my own life — and I’m happy that this community is represented on #MyBigFatFabLife and loved by so many!

Since her radio silence ended, Thore has also celebrated her mother, father and her friend Ashley Baynes. Thore hasn’t talked much about the breakup, aside from her original social media announcement and brief update with TLC. The reality star revealed she suffered from several panic attacks after posting about her split on social media and that Bell had been staying with her for six weeks.

It led some fans on Reddit to speculate that she and Bell might be starting a romantic relationship, but he seemingly shot down those rumors when he revealed he had a new girlfriend, Brittany Sherman. “@brit_sherman went and got herself a boyfriend. 😘 #paddleboat,” he wrote on June 30.

