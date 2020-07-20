Why Did Peter Hunziker Get Fired from ‘Below Deck Med’?

In recent weeks and months, stars of reality shows have been getting fired from their respective shows due to alleged racism being found on social media. Peter Hunziker, of Below Deck Mediterranean, was fired after a racist post was brought to Bravo’s attention.

On June 17, 2020, Bravo announced that Peter Hunziker was fired from Below Deck Mediterranean and would appear in a smaller capacity in the current season of the show than was originally planned.

“Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist post,” Bravo posted on their Instagram account. “Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes.”

Why Was Peter Hunziker Fired From the Show?

While the post is no longer available since it was a story and not a regular Instagram post, Daily Mail reported that it “appeared to be a reposted meme that depicted shocking racist and degrading sexual imagery that showed a naked Black woman in shackles.”

A source confirmed to Daily Mail that he “was terminated promptly” once the post was brought to Bravo’s attention. Peter has since deleted all of his social media accounts.

The meme was also seen as misogynistic, and people were quick to connect that fact with the way he acted on the show. Daily Mail’s report also said that the deckhand was already on thin ice because he referred to his boss Malia White as “sweetheart” and “sweetie.”

He was reprimanded by Captain Sandy Yawn for his behavior while on the show. Peter has since said that he’s not a bad persona and is not misogynistic, and he claims that he did not know that the term “sweetie” could be seen as demeaning.

Peter Hunziker Spoke Out For the First Time Since Being Fired This Week

This week, Peter sat down with BravoConfessionals to talk about his time on Below Deck Med and address his firing. In the interview, he said he’s trying to better himself and understands his mistakes.

He did, however, add that he does not think that his behavior toward Christine “Bugsy” Drake was creepy, though many fans disagree, calling him “Creepy Pete.”

When it comes to calling his boss “sweetie,” and “sweetheart,” Pete said that he grew up in Virginia, meaning that he was brought up to act like a “southern gentleman” and didn’t know that those terms could be taken offensively. He said that he did not mean to be malicious, but he would not comment further on his actions.

As the show continues the season, the episodes will be edited to include Pete as little as possible.

This goes along with the way MTV’s Siesta Key handled the firing of Alex Kompothecras for posting racist memes and comments on social media. MTV has also cut ties with Dee Nguyen and Taylor Selfridge due to similar comments. Bravo has also fired Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni for making racist comments.

