Yesterday, an interview with singer August Alsina, 27, began to make the rounds on Twitter. In the interview, he opened up about his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, and said that Will Smith gave him his blessing to be in a relationship with his wife.

Rumors about the Smiths being in an open relationship have made their way around previously, and they’ve come back up now. In a statement to Page Six, however, a representative denied the rumor about the affair, saying that it was “absolutely not true.” Will Smith has not spoken on the issue.

The couple have talked about their relationship, and Jada Pinkett Smith has said that they are not in an open relationship, but they do trust one another.

The Couple Says They Are Not in an Open Relationship

VideoVideo related to will smith and jada pinkett smith’s marriage: is it an open relationship? 2020-07-01T11:46:57-04:00

The rumors about the couple possibly being in an open relationship started after a 2005 interview with Will Smith when he told The Daily Mail that he and Jada speak openly about their sexual attraction to other people.

“If it came down to it, then one can say to the other, ‘Look, I need to have sex with somebody,” he said at the time. “I’m not going to if you don’t approve of it – but please approve of it’.”

In a HuffPost Facebook live stream in 2013, Jada Pinkett Smith said the couple is not in an open relationship.

“I’ve always told Will, ‘You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay,'” she said. “Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be and that’s not for me to do for him. Or vice versa.”

She has also previously said the craziest rumor that she’d heard about her relationship was that they are swingers, and she said they are not and joked about wishing they were.

Jada Pinkett Smith Said Their Relationship Is Not Open But is Based on Trust

After the 2013 Facebook live stream, Jada Pinkett Smith posted her thoughts on everyone saying they were in an open marriage, starting by saying there are more important things to talk about, but she felt the need to comment on the issue anyway.

“Here is how I will change my statement…Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship…this means we have a GROWN one,” she wrote.

The two have both had to deny divorce rumors multiple times, and they now refer to each other as life partners rather than being married.

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore,” Smith said on the Rap Radar podcast in 2018. “We refer to ourselves as ‘life partners,’ where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do—ever—nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support til death, and it feels so good to get to that space.”

Most recently, the couple discussed their time in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. They said they are learning to love themselves and building a friendship along the way.

READ NEXT: WATCH: August Alsina Says Will Smith ‘Gave His Blessing’ To Date Jada Pinkett Smith