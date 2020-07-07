Yolanda Hadid Faces Ghislaine Maxwell Scandal

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills member Yolanda Hadid has denied claims that she let Ghislaine Maxwell hide out at her family’s Pennsylvania home in November 2019, according to Page Six. Ghislaine Maxwell is the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested last year on charges of sex trafficking. Maxwell was arrested on July 2, 2020, on charges that she lured and groomed victims, some of whom were underage, according to News 4.

On July 2, Dutch journalist Henk Van Ess posted a series of tweets in which he claimed that he tracked Maxwell through her IP address, Page Six reported. The tweets have since been deleted, but Van Ess claimed that Maxwell had visited a donut shop in New Hope, Pennsylvania, where the Hadids’ home is. According to the tweets, Van Ess also claimed that Maxwell was “friendly with the Hadid family” and he alleged that Maxwell was probably staying there when she was tracked near that donut shop in November 2019.

Van Ess tweeted that the Hadids’ home is in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, which is a suburb of Philadelphia. Maxwell was arrested in rural Bradford, New Hampshire, according to News 4, where she was hiding out in a million-dollar luxury home. Doylestown, Pennsylvania, is around 339 miles away from Bradford, New Hampshire, according to Google Maps.

Hadid Has Denied the Claims

Hadid has since denied these claims on Twitter. On July 4, Hadid tweeted, “I do not know or have ever associated with Ghislane–the first time I have heard about her or any of this was watching the documentary, like the rest of the world, on Netflix-”

Hadid’s daughter, Gigi Hadid, who is currently pregnant, also put out a statement on Twitter in response to the claims. She also accused Van Ess of not contacting her mother about these claims. Gigi Hadid wrote, “My mom, clearly from her timeline, almost never uses the twitter app.. this was only brought to her attention by me bc fans were sending me your tweets. She wouldn’t have seen your tweets & can not go back in twitter mentions that far…”

Other Real Housewives Have Been Pictured With Maxwell

If the claim made by Van Ess that Hadid was friendly with Maxwell is true, she wouldn’t be the only one from The Real Housewives franchises. An April 26, 2020, Instagram post from the account @housewivestrivia shows former RHONY star Carole Radziwill in multiple photos with Maxwell, along with current RHOBH star Denise Richards. In the photos, Radziwill is sitting close to Maxwell, and the two seem to be friendly. In one photo, in particular, Maxwell’s hand is resting on Radziwill’s knee.

Neither Richards nor Radziwill has responded to these photos. Radziwill was married to Anthony Radziwill, who was a member of the Kennedy family. Anthony Radziwill died in 1999. Richards was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen, but the couple divorced in 2006. Richards has since been remarried to a man named Aaron Phyphers. The two wed in September 2018.

