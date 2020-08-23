90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Episode 11 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5, Episode 11 airs Sunday, August 23 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for Episode 11, titled ”Public Displays of Contention,” reads, “Angela refuses to submit to Michael’s family. Colt reveals he’s been lying to Jess. Elizabeth’s family finds out what Andrei has been hiding. Asuelu’s family pushes Kalani over the edge. Larissa requests money for a dramatic change.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode features an explosive showdown between Kalani and Asuelu‘s sister Tammy, as well as another big, blowout fight between Angela and Michael (what a surprise!). Meanwhile, Colt reveals that he has a secret roommate, Elizabeth’s mother and sister arrive in Moldova, and Larissa asks Eric to pay for a $30,000 boob job. Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After:

Colt Reveals That Vanessa Has Been Staying With Him & Debbie

WHAT?! 😱If you thought Debbie having Vanessa cat-sit was bad…you need to tune in to #90DayFiance tonight at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/NEfnPxV3GO — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 23, 2020

For those who need a recap, Colt and Jess got into an explosive fight over Colt’s relationship with his friend Vanessa during last week’s episode of the show, while he and his mother Debbie were still in Brazil. Although the reality stars were able to reconcile before he left, Jess made it clear that she wasn’t going to tolerate Colt lying to her anymore, especially when it came to Vanessa.

Well, it looks like Colt didn’t learn his lesson about lying, despite almost losing his girlfriend just a few weeks earlier. He admits during tonight’s episode of Happily Ever After that he’s continued to lie to Jess about several things, including the fact that Vanessa is not only still actively involved in his life, but she’s been living with Colt and Debbie since they returned from Brazil.

In the clip above, Colt talks to his mother about his relationship with Jess, and Debbie makes it very clear that she doesn’t support her son’s decision to stay with her. She tells the cameras, “After the experience in Brazil with Jess, I think Colt knows that I’m not in favor of this relationship. It’s a rebound for one, and desperation for another. But I have to respect Colt and this is something he has to decide for himself.”

Colt explains that Jess was angry about Vanessa and he attempts to excuse her violent outburst by telling Debbie that “we all make mistakes.” His mother looks skeptical, and when Colt says that he’s going to invite Jess to come to Las Vegas, Debbie asks if he’s going to “tell Jess about Vanessa,” who has apparently been living with them since they returned from Brazil.

“I feel horrible because I have actually been keeping another thing from Jess,” Colt reveals during a confessional. “A few days after I returned from Brazil, Vanessa was having a hard time during her divorce and needed a place to stay. My mother invited her to stay with us, so Vanessa is now my roommate.”

On top of Colt’s confession about his ongoing relationship with Vanessa (who happens to be the reason Jess attacked Colt with her shoes), he also admits earlier in the episode that he was talking to other women during a brief split from Jess, so Colt’s habitual lying is starting to catch up to him. We don’t see things ending well for the reality star when he finally comes clean to his fiery, temperamental girlfriend, so fans can expect some serious drama in the coming episodes.

Asuelu’s Sister Tries to Attack Kalani & She Starts to Question Her Future With Asuelu

Another promo of tonight’s episode promises some growing tension between Kalani and Asuelu after Asuelu’s sister Tammy attempts to fight the reality star. In the clip above, Kalani can be seen walking away from Tammy and Asuelu’s mother Lesina; Tammy then lunges at Kalani and screams “I’m gonna beat you up!” while Lesina holds her daughter back.

“This is just crazy, and I think it’s always going to be crazy,” Kalani tells her husband after the fight. She tearfully adds that she needs to think about what she “wants to do,” so it’s obvious their ongoing issues with Asuelu’s family is taking its toll on Kalani and Asuelu’s relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

