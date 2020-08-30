90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Episode 12 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5, Episode 12 airs Sunday, August 30 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for Episode 12, titled ”Compromising Positions,” reads, “Eric worries about Larissa’s surgery. Karine looks into leaving the U.S. Chaos ensues at Angela and Michael’s pre-wedding festivities. Kalani questions the future of her marriage. Colt makes a scandalous revelation. Andrei’s shady past is revealed.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode is packed with some serious drama, including a showdown between Colt and Jess after the latter finds some shocking text exchanges between Colt and several other women. Meanwhile, Kalani continues questioning her future with Asuelu, Angela flips out on Michael for looking at a stripper and Larissa fills Eric in on how many more surgeries she plans to get. Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After:

Larissa Reveals She Will Stop Getting Plastic Surgery When She Looks Like a Mannequin

Eric wants to know when enough will be enough! Tune in to a new #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After TONIGHT at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/ORRmMpnyQ0 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 30, 2020

In the clip above, Eric questions Larissa about her future plastic surgery plans, and after she reveals the extent of the work she wants to get done, he starts to question if she’s making these changes for the right reasons.

“So after these surgeries, is that all that you’re gonna want? Or are you gonna want to do anything else to yourself?” Eric asks his girlfriend, who responds, “Yes, I gotta do liposuction, because I cannot lost this fat here, and I’m going to do liposuction in my thighs, in my belly. Put in my boob.”

Eric starts counting off all the procedures on his fingers, and she explains that she needs them done because she hasn’t felt confident about her body since she had children. “So it never ends, head-to-toe?” Eric asks, and Larissa points at a mannequin and replies, “When I look like her, I will stop the surgery,” which doesn’t sit well with Eric.

“Larissa has told me ‘hey this is the last time I’m doing this, or the last time I’m doing that,’ and she always continues to surprise me with ‘hey, this is what I want next,’ and I don’t know if it’s ever going to stop or not,” Eric says during a confessional. “If it makes her feel happy and confident about herself it’s cool, but if Larissa is unhappy it kind of puts me on edge and irks me a little bit. Like ‘hey, how do I make you happy?'”

Angela Gets Angry When Michael Checks Out a Stripper During Their Joint Bachelor Party

To celebrate their upcoming wedding, Michael and Angela head to a nightclub full of sexy dancers! 😬Surely nothing could go wrong… Don't miss #90DayFiance Sunday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/6B2S7Ayfcg — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Angela loses her temper after she catches Michael checking out a stripper during their joint bachelor party. In the clip above, the two arrive at a dance club and although they appear to be having a good time initially, things take a turn for the worse when Angela and her friend Jojo catch Michael watching a dancer on stage.

“When I arrive at this club all I see is women, strippers, half-naked … I’m really pissed right now,” Angela tells the cameras. “Like did you really bring me and my friend to a club like this?” She adds, “But I decided to stay because you know what? Let’s make a positive out of this damn negative. But I’m here to tell you Michael better be on his best damn behavior.”

Well he wasn’t, at least not in Angela’s eyes. Although the clip doesn’t show it, Angela’s friend Jojo notices Michael watching one of the dancers, and she immediately tells him to look away. When he doesn’t, Angela storms out of the club screaming at Michael, so fans can expect another typical-Angela meltdown during tonight’s episode.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

