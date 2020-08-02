90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Episode 8 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5, Episode 8 airs Sunday, August 2 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The (unnaturally short) description for Episode 8, titled ”Hell Hath No Fury,” reads, “Colt is caught in the act, and sparks fly between Elizabeth’s family and Andrei.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode features a pretty intense showdown between Elizabeth’s family and Andrei after they continue digging into Andrei’s past. Meanwhile, Jess finds out that Colt is still talking to Vanessa, Angela speaks with her doctor about her test results, Tania and Syngin arrive in South Africa and Larissa takes Eric’s phone back, which lands her in trouble.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After:

Debbie Deliberately Mentions That Vanessa is Watching Their Cats, Which Doesn’t Sit Well With Jess

In the clip above, Colt’s mother Debbie reveals to Jess that his friend Vanessa has been watching their cats while they are in Brazil. Jess, who made it very clear earlier in the season that she does not want Colt talking to Vanessa anymore, is mad at Colt for lying to her. When Jess tells Colt that he failed to mention that Vanessa was cat-sitting for them, Debbie says, “Well they’re my cats, she’s watching my cats for me, she’s not doing it for him,” which sets Jess off even more.

“F–k you,” she tells Colt. “I don’t care, you say no talk more Vanessa.” Colt replies, “I’m not talking to her her, she’s just a friend,” and Jess responds, “Just friend, and frequents your house. Go into your house.” When Debbie tries to explain that Vanessa is just a mutual friend, Jess adds, “Just me crazy? Just me crazy. Vanessa’s a bitch.”

Colt tells her to stop, and Debbie tries to say that Vanessa is a good person, but Jess just gets angrier. “Good person, why? Good friend. Good friend want sex with Colt. Uh huh.”

The scene then cuts over to Debbie during a confessional, and when a producer asks Colt’s mom if she knew Jess had an issue with Vanessa, she just smirks, so it’s clear Debbie is on a mission to destroy her son’s relationship with Jess. She already noted in an earlier episode that she will stop at nothing to make sure they split up if she thinks Colt is moving too fast, so she obviously planned to drop Vanessa’s name at some point during the trip.

Larissa Asks Eric if He is Going to Have Her Arrested & Andrei Gets Into a Fight With Elizabeth’s Brother Charlie

Another promo for tonight’s episode promises some a few more blowout fights between the other couples featured on the show, including an extended clip of Debbie’s confrontation with Jess. Larissa can be seen shouting at Eric that he “hates” her, and when he reminds her that she’s in his house, she asks if he’s going to call the police.

Meanwhile, Debbie tells Jess that’s “still a child” and she needs to grow up because of her issues with Vanessa, and Andrei tells Elizabeth’s brother to shut up when he keeps prying into his past. They threaten to take the argument outside, and when they both stand up, Andrei’s friends have to hold him back as Charlie gets into his face, so tonight’s episode has plenty of drama for fans to look forward to.

