90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5, Episode 9 airs Sunday, August 2 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for Episode 9, titled ”Burnt Bridges and Bitter Truths,” reads, “At a family dinner, Andrei spirals out of control. Jess confronts Colt about Vanessa. Karine gives Paul a final ultimatum. Asuelu’s family turns on him. Larissa and Eric reopen Pandora’s box. Angela asks Michael to make a big decision.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode promises plenty of drama as Andrei’s fight with Elizabeth’s father and brother escalates during a family dinner. Meanwhile, Jess angrily confronts Colt about lying to her about Vanessa, and Asuelu’s family is not happy when the reality stars refuse to give them money. Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After:

Andrei Loses His Temper & Threatens to Fight Elizabeth’s Brother

Taking it outside! Andrei has had enough of Charlie's disrespect. Don't miss what happens next, tune in to #90DayFiance Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/ubtaeH9KOf — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 8, 2020

For those who need a recap from last week’s episode, Andrei and Elizabeth’s brother Charlie got into an explosive argument after Charlie and Chuck continued to dig into Andrei’s past. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Andrei and Charlie standing up to take the fight outside while everyone attempted to restrain them both.

Tonight’s episode will pick up where last week’s left off, with Andrei losing his temper and storming outside. In the clip above, Andrei tells his friend to go “get everybody in line” and remove them from the restaurant because he doesn’t want them to sit with “their people.”

“Just get them the f–k out because they’re not staying with our people,” Andrei tells his friend, while Elizabeth tries to diffuse the situation. However, Andrei’s friend appears to side with Elizabeth’s family and tells Andrei that everyone should just go home and cool off, which doesn’t sit well with Andrei.

“Up until now we’ve been working to clear things up, to fix this situation that you guys created,” he tells Andrei in Romanian. “But you’re messing it all up. Maybe it’s best you guys go home so that we leave on our own too.” Andrei then asks him if he’s siding with them and his friend adds, “I’m not on their side but I want them to be okay too. I don’t think it’s so much that there’s an actual problem, but there are emotions involved.”

Andrei gets upset and says that Elizabeth’s family is “manipulating” his friend and Libby gets frustrated and tells him he’s the only one who’s causing a problem and misbehaving. The clip cuts over to a confessional with Andrei’s brother Radu who thinks that Chuck and Charlie were antagonizing his brother by asking him so many questions.

“Andrei speaking with Chuck and Charlie, he had some kind of anger in his voice. But he is my brother and he is more on fire than me, but I cannot blame him because they also shouldn’t ask questions that he doesn’t like,” Radu tells the cameras.

Asuelu’s Family is Unhappy When He & Kalani Refuse to Give Them Money

Asuelu breaks the news to his family he can't afford to give them large cash gifts…and it's uncomfortable. Tune in to a new #90DayFiance TONIGHT at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/FuJEVoBV6n — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 9, 2020

To further add to the drama of tonight’s episode, Asuelu and Kalani have an uncomfortable dinner with Asuelu’s family to break the news that they don’t have any money for them. Asuelu’s mom and sister are not happy, and things get ugly pretty fast.

“This is probably the most awkward dinner I’ve ever been part of,” Kolini, Kalani’s sister, says during a confessional. “I think it’s bulls–t that Asuelu’s family never talk about anything but money.”

The clip cuts back over the family having dinner, and you can practically feel the tension through the screen. Kalani tells her mother and sister-in-law that they don’t have any extra cash at the moment because Asuelu is only working part-time.

“So if you want to be a man, why aren’t you working full-time?” his sister asks him. “So you will be able to help your little family and your family back home, you know?” He explains that they’ve been trying to find more work for Asuelu but he has heard back from any of the employers.

“It’s hard because, for me, I still love you guys,” he tells his family. “But, it’s like, asking Kalani what she think about it and whatever we agree about we do that.” He then adds during a confessional that his “mom needs money, and I have lots of family is Samoa and they need money because my family is poor.”

He continues, “I know my family is very disappointed but I want to support my wife and also the boys. We don’t really have much money to spare. One day, maybe if I have lots of money to send to my family, but for now I need to take care of my wife and the boys first.”

Asuelu’s mother makes the entire table uncomfortable when she angrily asks, “Where is your mind? Where is your mind now? Kalani and her parents, they have a lot of money, they will take care of the kids.” Asuelu protests and says he doesn’t want to depend on Kalani’s family and his sister reminds him that in Samoan culture, they always put their parents first and take care of them financially, regardless of their situation.

The clip ends on a tense note when Kalani asks Asuelu’s sister if she also sends money home to their family; his sister glares at Kalani before telling her “it’s none of your business,” so tonight’s episode is going to be filled with plenty of drama to keep viewers entertained.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

