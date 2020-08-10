90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Couples Still Together Today Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 has already been filled with plenty of fights, scandals, surprises and tears, and as the season draws closer to the finale, the drama is only expected to heat up. Each of the Season 2 couples have faced a variety of different obstacles throughout the season, including cheating scandals, heated arguments over money, a few disapproving families and several significant meltdowns.

Knowing the challenges each of the couples are facing this season raises the question – who is still together today? Who was able to work through the difficulties of their cultural differences and build a lasting relationship, and who called it quits and hopped a plane back to the U.S.?

Although it’s still too early to know for certain who is still together and who went their separate ways, we’ve got a few thoughts on which couples we believe have the strongest chance of making it work in the end. Keep reading for our 90 Day Fiancé Season 2 couples still together predictions:

Ariela & Biniyam

Ariela and Biniyam are one of the harder couples to predict this season; although it’s clear the reality stars are smitten with one another, Ari has been struggling to adapt to the living conditions in Ethiopia. Since she and her mother first arrived in Biniyam’s country, Ari has been having doubts about Biniyam’s ability to support her and the baby once she gives birth. She is also worried about their living situation, and since she hated the first apartment Biniyam showed her and the second one was still being renovated, she’s been staying in a hotel since she landed. Despite their growing family, we don’t see Ariela staying in Ethiopia much longer unless Biniyam can step up and find them a safe place to live and raise the baby.

Tim & Melyza

Tim and Melyza have some serious obstacles to overcome if they want to make things work in the end. When they were first introduced on the show, Tim admitted that he cheated on Melyza when they were dating long-distance, which put a deep strain on their relationship. Tim decided to move to Colombia in an attempt to win back Melyza’s trust and prove his commitment to their relationship, but it’s obvious that she hasn’t fully forgiven him for his infidelity. Tim is also having a hard time convincing Melyza’s parents that he can be trusted again, and he admitted himself that if her mom and dad can’t forgive him, it’ll be a “death sentence” for their relationship. Unless Melyza can find a way to forgive Tim and learn to trust him again, we don’t believe these two will last much longer.

Kenny & Armando

Kenny and Armando are probably one of the strongest couples we’ve ever seen in 90 Day Fiancé history. It was obvious from the moment they were introduced that these two were head-over-heels in love, and their relationship appears to grow stronger with every passing day. Although the reality stars are facing some pushback from Armando’s family and the conservative Mexican community they live in, we have no doubt that these two will be able to overcome whatever challenges are thrown at them in the end. Out of all of the couples featured on Season 2, we believe Kenny and Armando have the best shot at having a long, healthy and happy relationship.

Brittany & Yazan

Brittany and Yazan have one of the most volatile relationships of the season, and we are frankly surprised that their relationship has lasted as long as it has on the show. The reality stars have done almost nothing but bicker and fight since Brittany first arrived in Jordan, and most of their arguments end with Brittany questioning their relationship and her decision to uproot her life for Yazan. From a significant language barrier to Brittany’s reluctance to convert to Islam and Yazan’s parents’ insistence that they marry immediately, the reality stars are facing a plethora of serious problems. If they can’t find some common ground in their relationship and learn to balance their cultural differences, we don’t believe they will stay together beyond the show.

Jenny & Sumit

Jenny and Sumit were a fan-favorite couple when they first appeared on Season 1 of The Other Way, and they are now one of the strongest couples featured on the current season. Although the reality stars have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout their relationship, it’s obvious that Jenny and Sumit are still very much in love. Despite the lack of support from Sumit’s family and friends, the 90 Day couple remains dedicated to their future and they refuse to give up on their dream of being married. As long as Sumit doesn’t have another secret wife that he’s keeping from Jenny, we believe these two will continue fighting for their relationship until the very end.

Deavan & Jihoon

Deavan and Jihoon were also featured on the first season of The Other Way, and although they were married toward the end of the season, Deavan returned to the U.S. with the kids because Jihoon was unable to support them financially. The reality stars are facing similar issues this season, with Jihoon still struggling to meet Deavan’s expectations regarding their living arrangements and finances. Deavan also claims Jihoon “tricked” her into coming back to Korea by lying about how much money he made, and she’s threatened to leave him several times already. With their relationship as rocky and uncertain as it’s been all season, we don’t see much of a future for the two if Jihoon doesn’t step up and prove himself to Deavan.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

